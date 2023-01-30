1B/2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Jacob Lindstrom leads Naselle comeback at Winlock

WINLOCK — In a commanding position early in the third quarter, Winlock faltered down the stretch, allowing the Comets to see daylight. Behind the offensive play of Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle stormed back to erase an 18-point deficit to win, 63-57, in the non-league contest, Saturday.

Jacob Lindstrom finished with a game-high 20 points while his older brother Kolten Lindstrom added 15 points to lead the Comets’ offense.

“We had a one-sided conversation at halftime about how poorly our defense was playing in the first half and the team responded,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “The better defense led to some confidence at the offensive end to turn things around."

Winlock held a 38-24 lead at halftime and increased its advantage early in the third quarter on baskets from Carter Svenson and Payton Sickles. Svenson, a freshman, finished with 12 points to lead the Cardinals offense alongside sophomore Lincoln Ruiz who also had 12 points. Sickles finished on 11 points.

Naselle, though, came storming back behind the pair of Lindstroms who combined to knock down six triples in the second half. Jacob Pakenen added 13 points in the post to support for the Comets comeback.

"Don’t take anything away from Winlock. They outplayed us badly the first 24 minutes of the game," Olsen said. "Coach Doughty has done a tremendous job of coaching his team.”

Winlock will lock back at managing just four points in the pivotal fourth quarter as its undoing. The Cardinals still maintained a 53-44 lead entering the final frame.

“I was happy with the way we played the first half,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “In the second half, we got into foul trouble and in the fourth quarter we just couldn’t find a way to score.”

Eighth-grader Landon Cline added 11 points with the help of a 7-for-8 shooting performance from the free-throw line for Winlock. The Cardinals finished the game 12-for-17 from the line as a team.

In the end, it was the in-game adjustments that tipped the scales to the Comets.

“Credit to Naselle,” Doughty added. “They made some great defensive adjustments in the second half and the Lindstrom brothers hit a lot of shots. This was a good learning lesson for our guys that three quarters isn’t enough and we have to put together a full game if we want to win.”

Winlock (6-12, 1-12 league) hosts Adna on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Naselle (8-10, 7-5 league) maintains a tie for third with Columbia Adventist in the Columbia Valley 1B League standings. The Comets will travel to Pe Ell for a league battle on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Truesdell, Lucente lead Kalama comeback

KALAMA — Kalama hosted a non-league opponent for Saturday's senior night and got blitzed off the opening tip, falling behind 19-0 thanks to a combination of missed shots and turnovers.

Sometime in the second quarter, though, Kalama gathered itself. It responded with a 22-point second quarter to pull the scores back to 34-26 at halftime. With the momentum on its side Kalama went on to pull off the comeback win, 69-58 over 1B Fellowship Christian for just its second win of the season.

“Probably the worst start ever as a head coach,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong admitted. “Once we calmed down and made some adjustments we played really good basketball the rest of the night.”

Early on the Chinooks had a hard time with Fellowship Christian's Eric Orlov, who scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. Kalama made an adjustment at halftime which led to giving Orlov different defensive looks which made it slightly more difficult for the Eagles’ best player.

“The Orlov kid from Fellowship lit us up for 20 points in the first half so we made some adjustments and defended him by committee,” Armstrong noted. “Gavin McBride, Abel Koski and Kaden Stariha did a phenomenal job holding him to just nine points in the second half.”

The Chinooks were lead by senior Jaxxon Truesdell who posted a team-high 23 points. Jevan Lucente scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Gavin McBride chipped in 13 points for Chinooks in the win.

“It was a great night to celebrate our seniors and I’m very proud of Jaxxon,” added Armstong. “(It) was by far his best all-around game as a Nook.”

Kalama surged ahead in the third quarter to take the lead with Lucente and Truesdell leading the way. It entered the fourth quarter up 50-46. Kalama finished the game by outscoring the Eagles 19-12 in the final quarter.

Kalama (2-16, 0-11 league) returns to league play on Tuesday when it hosts the Central 2B League leaders from Morton-White Pass at 7 p.m.

Tip-In

- Three Rivers Christian lost a road game at Evergreen Christian on Saturday by a score of 48-26. The Daily News was not provided with a game report for the Eagles.