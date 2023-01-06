1B/2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Cox scores 27, Toutle Lake toasts Kalama

KALAMA — Toutle Lake tried something different Thursday night and the results will likely lead to more research by the Fighting Ducks. WIth Connor Cox and his game-high 27 points leading the way Toutle Lake knocked off Kalama 70-24 in Central 2B League boys basketball play.

It is no secret that Zach Swanson typically carries the offensive load for the Ducks. The junior surpassed the 1,000 career point mark midway through his sophomore season and has the range, size and confidence to knock down nearly any kind of shot, from anywhere, at any time.

But against Kalama the Ducks shuffled the pecking order, with Cox hitting five three-pointers on the way to his season high point total. Swanson scored just 11 points in the win, with Hunter Lundquist notching 15 points to take over the role of secondary scoring option for the night.

The results spoke for themselves against a Chinooks side that is still trying to find its way on the court after graduating most of a State trophy caliber roster. The Ducks gave up just three points on the way to a 21 point lead in the first quarter and then scored 25 points in the second period to take a 49-14 advantage into the half.

“Toutle Lake came in and punched us right in the mouth and we did not respond,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

The Ducks’ defense continued to provide a guiding light after the intermission as they held Kalama scoreless in the third quarter. The Chinooks won the fourth quarter 10-4 but by that time the game was everything except over and out.

Gavin McBride led Kalama with six points and two blocks. Kaden Stariha and Jaxxon Truesdell notched five points each with Truesdell coming up with two steals along the way. Brenden Greeley added three points and a team-high five assists in the loss.

“Our inexperience and lack of attention to details really hurt us against a very good team,” Armstrong added. “I felt like we took a huge step backwards. However, we will respond. This group wants to get better and are working hard to come together.”

Kalama (1-7, 0-4) will go out in search of its first league win at Toledo next Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Toutle Lake (6-6, 3-4) will play at Rainier (WA) on Tuesday.

Mules make a run at MWP, stumble late

MORTON — You can bet Wahkiakum took notice last week when Ilwaco figured out a way to fall the mighty Timberwolves of Morton-White Pass and the No. 9 Mules had plans to notch an upset of their own. Those plans just weren’t meant to be, though, as No. 3 MWP pulled away late for a 52-44 win in a C2BL slugfest.

“It was a rock-throwing contest, but we’ll take it,” MWP coach Chad Cramer told The Chronicle.

Wahkiakum pounded out a 20-16 lead in the first half as the play grow increasingly rough and the referees settled in to watch a good game break bad. Zakk Carlson led the Mules with 15 points and Brodie Avalon added 13 in the loss.

With their finger on the pulse of what the contest would become the T-Wolves leaned into the contact, determined to be the last team standing. Morton-White Pass tied the game up at 39-39 by the end of the third quarter and then poured in 23 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

“Very physical game,” Cramer added. “They let us play, and when it’s like that, when it’s that physical, it’s hard to generate offense. There was a lot of bumping, clutching, and grabbing, and anything around the rim wasn’t getting called, so it’s hard to finish.”

Former Toledo standout Jake Cournyer led the T-Wolves with a game-high 22 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Hunter Hazen added 14 points for MWP and Josh Salguero scored 11.

Wahkiakum (8-2, 4-0) will host Willapa valley on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Toledo fumbles the bag against Mounties

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks suffered a gut punch of a loss Thursday when Rainier (WA) completed a comeback to steal a 65-59 victory in a C2BL barnburner.

Toledo held a lead as large as ten points against the Mountaineers, and still held a seven point advantage midway through the fourth quarter, but Rainier put up 25 points over the final eight minutes to snatch away the win.

Josh Meldrum led the Mountaineers with 25 points and Jared Sprouffske posted 14.

Toledo led 34-30 at the half and held a three point lead entering the fourth quarter. But Rainier had one big run left to make.

“They just didn’t go away,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon told The Chronicle. “They played hard. We just couldn’t put them away.”

Kaven Winters, Rogan Stanley and Cooper Fallon all scored 12 points to pace the Riverhawks. Fallon added seven rebounds to his scoring output. Conner Olmstead added nine points and snared a team-high 12 rebounds.

“Guys played better than they’ve been playing, our offensive patience was good. Our defense just has to be better,” coach Fallon told The Chronicle. “We were disappointed but pleased about a lot of the good things we did. All of this is going to pay off in the long run, but we have business to take care of right now.”

Toledo (6-6, 1-3) will host Kalama on Tuesday.

Cards let lead slip away at Ony

ONALASKA — Winlock had a victory all but wrapped up in plastic and ready to ship home, Thursday, before suffering a second half letdown and watching Onalaska snatch a 55-54 victory in their C2BL showdown.

The Cardinals ripped out to an eight point lead in the first quarter and wove it into a 35-22 advantage at the half. Winlock led the contest from 4-2 all the way until the final 40 seconds of the contest. Chase Scofield led Winlock with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, but none of it was enough to put the Loggers away.

“I thought we played well tonight, unfortunately just not well enough to finish it off with a win,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said.

Onalaska cut five points off the deficit in the third quarter and then won the fourth quarter 16-7 in order to steal the win away before the buzzer. Rylan McGraw led the Loggers with 18 points.

“With about 40 seconds to go and Onalaska down two, Rylan McGraw converted an and-one layup and gave Onalaska a one point lead,” Doughty said. “That kid played tough all night and came in clutch with 16 second half points. That lead was enough to win it for the Loggers.”

Payton Sickles scored 10 points for the Cardinals, while Carter Svenson and Lincoln Ruiz each added six. Landon Clinel posted five points and dished eight assists.

“I thought it was the hardest we’ve played all year. The last couple minutes we just didn’t execute and Onalaska did,” Doughty said. “For us it’s about taking that effort and building on it the rest of the season.”

WInlock (4-5, 1-4) will host Wahkiakum on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

lwaco falls to Chief Leschi in battle for P2BL supremacy

PUYALLUP – Chief Leschi stood tall on its home floor in a battle for Pacific 2B League supremacy with Ilwaco, Thursday. Chief Leschi earned a 61-54 win over an Ilwaco side riding high off of wins over Morton-White Pass and Ocosta.

The two teams entered Thursday’s tilt tied atop the Pacific 2B League standings with identical 4-0 league records.

Two of Ilwaco’s leaders in Sam Needham and Alex West found themselves seated on the bench during key periods of the second and third quarters due to foul trouble. It was a hardship the Fishermen were unable to overcome against a pesky Chief Leschi (9-1, 5-0) squad that has won nine consecutive games.

“We knew what we were getting into tonight heading up to Chief Leschi,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “Very scrappy and disciplined team on the defensive end. They play tough defense and keep the pressure on full court to make you make mistakes. We struggled with some of the pressure they threw at us, but just continue to make bone-headed mistakes because of not playing good team basketball.”

Beckett Turner finished with 17 points to carry the Fishermen offense in the loss. Needham had 15 points and Kyle Morris added 14.

Ilwaco (6-5, 4-1 league) will look to bounce back when it hosts North Beach on Wednesday.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost a league game at Firm Foundation by a score of 68-35 on Thursday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.