1B/2B Boys Basketball: Winlock rolled by Mossyrock

Basketball stock net

A basketball net hangs out in an area high school gymnasium just waiting for its next opportunity to swish.

 Jordan Nailon

MOSSYROCK — The hits continued to land on the Cardinals’ beaks Saturday when they fell 74-62 to Mossyrock in a non-league boys basketball affair.

Searching for its first win of the season, Winlock took the court against their former C2BL foes and looked for a time like they might succeed in their quest. The Cardinals won the first quarter 19-11 and took a 33-26 advantage into the talk at intermission.

The secret sauce ran out in the second half, though, when Winlock was outscored 48-29, starting with a 25-11 advantage for the home side in the third quarter.

Mossyrock was led by Easton Kolb’s 19 points. Zach Munoz added 18 in the win for the Vikings.

Payton Sickles scored a game-high 23 points for Winlock. Cole Fray-Paramantier and Caleb Richendollar dropped in 15 and 13 in the loss, respectively..

“Credit to Payton Sickles,” Mossyrock coach Adam Deck told The Chronicle. “He played a great game, all around, we didn’t have an answer for him.”

Winlock (0-18, 0-9 league) is set to get back to C2BL action on Wednesday when they travel to Toutle.

