1B/2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Toledo gets right, blows out Onalaska

TOLEDO — After back-to-back conference losses, Toledo righted the ship with a nearly perfect start against Onalaska as the Riverhawks blew out the Loggers 69-36 in Central 2B League boys basketball action on Friday.

Defensively, it’s hard to argue that Toledo was anything but perfect in the first quarter as they held Onalaska scoreless while building a 14-0 lead.

“We were able to have a good game plan to defend their flex,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “That allowed us to get some steals for easy buckets.”

The Riverhawks took over on the offensive end in the second quarter, bursting out for 21 points to take a 35-11 lead at the half.

“On offense we were able to get our teammates open,” Fallon said.

The Riverhawks played selfless, focusing on finding the open man as opposed to trying to be the open man at all times.

“If everyone has that mentality our team will continue to get better,” Fallon added.

As a consequence of that mentality the Riverhawks had a well-rounded scoring night, with multiple players contributing in the win.

Conner Olmstead led the way with 13 points while Jake Cournyer added 10. Carson Gould added nine points, Rogan Stanley had eight, while both Rayder Stemkoski and Christian Malunat had six.

“We were able to get everyone in tonight,” Fallon said. “Rayder continues to have productive minutes of the bench…Christian Malunat knocked down his first varsity three.”

Another positive on Friday night was Wyatt Nef getting on the floor and scoring his first bucket of the year after breaking his hand during football season. Nef finished with five points on the night in the win.

After tough losses against Toutle Lake and Kalama, getting back in the win column was a necessity on Friday with the Riverhawks will play several more crucial games moving forward.

“We know that we lost to two good teams, and we played well against each of them,” Fallon said. “We know that we need to get better, and tonight and tomorrow were must wins in our league. We have to find a way to get another one somewhere down the road.”

Toledo (10-3) turned around and played another C2BL game at home against Winlock on Saturday.

Mules battle back to beat Ducks

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team caught fire at just the right time Friday, coming back from a seven-point deficit after three quarters to take out Toutle Lake 53-50 in a tight Central 2B League showdown.

“Overall, defensively we did a really good job,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “Offensively, we just showed flashes of what we could be.”

Most of those flashes came in the fourth quarter, when the Mules dropped four 3-pointers and 19 points. Wahkiakum ran a 13-point swing to go up by as many as six, before the Ducks trimmed it back to one with under a minute left.

Toutle Lake’s go-ahead attempt missed the mark, and after a clutch rebound, the Ducks fouled Zakk Carlson, who promptly hit two free throws to make it a three-point game. In the dying seconds, Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson got one more chance, but his would-be buzzer-beater refused to fall.

“It basically hit front and back rim and then came out,” Souvenir said. “He definitely got a good look at it, and almost sent it to overtime.”

Swanson led all scorers with 28 points, going 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. Hunter Lundquist added eight, but the rest of the Ducks only combined for 13.

Brodie Avalon returned to action for the Mules and scored 15 points. Carlson had 14, Jacob Johnson had 10, and Dom Curl added seven for a balanced stat sheet.

Carlson also added six steals to his line, while Titan Niemela had six rebounds and five blocks for Wahkiakum.

“It was a really good win for us, going into a tough week next week,” Souvenir said. “The kids were really excited, and after our loss on the road to Rainier (Wash.), this was a big one to get from a District standpoint.”

Toutle Lake (7-4) was scheduled to make the trek to Stevenson on Saturday, while Wahkiakum (7-4) was set to get the weekend off before playing at Winlock on Tuesday.

Cardinals clipped by Bulldogs

STEVENSON — The Winlock boys basketball team had a rough business trip Friday, having to make the long trip back from Stevenson after a 55-45 loss to the Bulldogs.

Stevenson led 24-19 after a low-scoring first half, but cranked up the offense in the second to double the gap in the final two quarters.

The loss keeps Winlock (0-11) winless on the season. The Cardinals were set to face Toledo on Saturday before playing Wahkiakum on Tuesday..

Naselle takes care of Pe Ell

PE ELL — The Naselle boys basketball team started hot and held on Friday, downing Pe Ell 51-44 in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

The Comets blasted off early, leading 21-8 after a quarter of play. But after scoring just seven points in the second quarter and four in the third, the lead went from 13 points to six heading to the final period. While the scoring opened back up in the fourth, Naselle held its own, seeing out the win.

Jason Harman led Naselle with 20 points, while Kolten Lindstrom had 15.

Naselle (8-5, 4-2 league) was set to jump up classifications with a Saturday evening matchup against Raymond. The Comets lost their first two tests against 2B teams this season, to Toledo and Ilwaco.

