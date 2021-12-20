1B/2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Naselle no longer perfect after loss to Toledo

TOLEDO — It was a close shave for the Riverhawks on Saturday when they welcomed the 1B Comets of Naselle to Cheese Town and narrowly avoided disappointment with a 40-36 win in non-league boys basketball action.

The loss was the first this season for Naselle. The win was the seventh in a row for Toledo.

The Riverhawks were able to stake out just a one point lead in the first half and added the rest of their cushion in the third period before holding the Comets off down the stretch.

Carson Olmstead notched a double-double with ten points and ten rebounds to lead Toledo. Rogan Stanley added nine points and six rebounds while Jake Cournyer chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kaven Winters helped spread the holiday season joy with five assists and four points for the home team.

Kolten Lindstrom led Naselle with 20 points and Joey Strange added seven.

Naselle (5-1, 2-0 league) was set to host Yakama Tribal on Monday before welcoming Ilwaco for a coastal tilt on Wednesday.

Toledo (8-1, 1-0 league) is scheduled to play at Tenino on Wednesday.

Mountaineers come back to beat Mules

RAINIER, Wash. — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team watched a small halftime lead disappear over the course of a little more than a quarter, and couldn’t pull off a comeback of its own in a 56-50 loss to Rainier (Wash.) on Saturday in Central 2B League play.

“It was a back-and-forth game the whole game, and the fourth quarter,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “It was a pretty tightly-called game.”

The extra whistles sent Titan Niemela and Dom Curl to the bench with their fourth fouls early in the third quarter, as the Mountaineers whittled a seven-point halftime deficit to just a point in eight minutes, and then took the lead in the fourth.

With under a minute remaining and Rainier ahead 52-50, Kyler Sause drew a foul and went to the free-throw line, but while his first shot went in, the referees called it back for a lane violation. A miss later, and the Mountaineers got the ball back, doubled their lead with a tough shot, and made two more free throws to ice the result.

Brodie Avalon led all scorers with 20 points, while Sause scored 11 and Zakk Carlson had eight. As a team, the Mules went 9-for-18 from the line.

“One of the things we’ve been working on is getting inside and getting to the free-throw line,” Souvenir said. “Tonight we did a good job of that, we’ve just got to capitalize on a few more of those.”

On defense, the Mules held Ian Sprouffske to just four points in the first half, but the Mountaineers’ leading scorer bounced back for six in the third quarter and six more in the fourth to key the comeback.

Wahkiakum (3-4) will host Mabton on Monday in non-league action.

Cards can’t climb hill at Napavine

NAPVINE — The Winlock boys basketball team continued their season of disappointment over the weekend, falling 73-21 to the Tigers in a Central 2B League contest, Saturday.

The Cardinals scored a baker’s dozen in the fourth quarter but failed to crack double digits in any other period. The game got out of hand quickly when Napavine outscored Winlock 23-2 in the opening quarter.

The Tigers connected on more than 50 percent of their 61 field goal attempts and won the rebound battle with their foes from down the road 33-21.

Keith Olson led Napavine with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Winlock sank just seven shots from the field in the game. Payton Sickles led the Cards with five points. Lincoln Ruiz added four points and a team-high four rebounds.

Winlock (0-8, 0-1 league) is scheduled to host Stevenson on Tuesday.

