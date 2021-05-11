1B/2B Boys Basketball roundup: Kalama comes back late, beats MWP in 3OT

In the third overtime, Brady Burns cut to the basket for a layup, and Esary hit two more free throws to give Kalama a three-point lead. The Timberwolves cut it down to one with a bucket, and then got a stop, but on their next possession, Nate Meyer came up with a steal and took it all the way back for a layup to re-extend the Kalama cushion to 64-61 at the last second.

Esary finished with 19 points to lead Kalama, but that came on a rough 5-for-24 night from the field, and his shooting woes were emblematic of general struggles for the Chinooks.

“Morton-White Pass was very well prepared,” Armstrong said. “Their gameplan was to make Jackson uncomfortable and let other guys step up and make some plays. They caused us some fits, both offensively and defensively. But the bottom line is, we just have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.”

From the jump, both sides had rough times taking care of the basketball and hitting shots, but for most of the night, it looked like it would be the Timberwolves limiting the mistakes just a bit more, with Kalama racking up turnover after turnover.

“We got too unselfish,” Armstrong said. “We’re making that extra pass when we don’t really need to, and that’s when we’re getting in trouble.”