1B/2B Boys Basketball: Esary hit 1,000 points, Kalama take down Muckleshoot Tribal

KALAMA — The 1,000-point mark is the benchmark milestone for the majority of high school basketball players. It shows consistency, longevity and of course a strong scoring ability. Kalama’s Jackson Esary passed that milestone in Saturday’s matchup against 1B Muckleshoot Tribal during a 76-38 non-league win for the Chinooks.

Esary crossed the milestone midway through the third quarter on a breakaway after getting a steal on the defensive end. He would go on to finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead the Chinooks.

“What sets Jackson apart from anyone else is his unbelievable work ethic and his competitive spirit,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “It just kind of carries over to everybody in the program. It’s quite an accomplishment for him.”

Esary has seen varsity time with the chinooks as early as his freshman campaign at Kalama.

“He’s meant everything,” Armstrong said. “I remember when he was a freshman, he was the only one on a senior-laden team and he just kind of worked his way through the ranks and earned a starting spot in the lineup towards the end of the season and was one of the key reasons why we made the State Tournament.”

Esary managed to hit the mark despite suffering an ankle injury that forced him to miss time as a sophomore and having to go through the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season.

“It just kind of shows you the type of player that he is,” Armstrong said. “We’re really excited for him, his teammates are very excited for him and the entire Kalama community is very, very proud of Jackson Esary.”

Like many 1,000 point scorers, Esary is a true three-level scorer, able to make defenses pay from anywhere on the floor.

“It makes me a really good coach, that’s for sure,” Armstrong joked. “The one thing is, Jackson doesn’t go out there and force too many shots. He likes to get teammates involved.”

Esary’s team play was exemplified this week as the Chinooks played four games in five days — all wins — and needed other scorers to get involved as Esary demanded extra attention from his opponents.

Esary’s accomplishment adds to a strong family history at Kalama as his older sister Parker scored 1,000 points during her time with the Chinooks. Parker may still have some bragging rights over her little brother though as she also nabbed 1,000 rebounds for her career.

The Chinooks capped the week with the win over the Kings on Saturday. Armstrong said they were a bit erratic and tired, but couldn’t blame them after the long week.

“We were real sloppy at times,” Armstrong said. “We were real lethargic.”

Kalama jumped out to a 24-9 lead after a quarter and then held the Kings to three points in the second quarter to take a 42-12 lead at the half, allowing for the Chinooks to rest some of their top guys in the second half.

Dylan Mills scored 14 points to complement Esary’s 25 and Nate Meyer finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Meyer’s big night comes after a tough outing against Napavine on Friday that saw him battle through foul trouble and miss time with a bloodied lip.

“It was a good bounce back night for him…it’s nice to see,” Armstrong said of Meyer. “He was pretty dominant on the boards today.”

Kalama (9-1) will play up a classification against 1A Castle Rock on Monday at Lower Columbia College during the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute.

