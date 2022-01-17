 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B/2B Boys Basketball

1B/2B Boys Basketball: Comets fall to Seagulls over weekend

  
Basketball stock ball

A basketball named Spalding bides its time in between action on local hardwood.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team hung with 2B Raymond but couldn’t come all the way back Saturday, falling 63-52 in a step up the classification ladder.

Coach Bill Olsen said the gap stayed around four points the entire game, but the Seagull got the run they needed to pull away late.

Kolten Lindstrom put in half of his team’s scoring with a 26-point effort, hitting five 3-pointers.

Trent Stephens added 10 points down low, and Jason Harman had nine.

Naselle (8-6) is set to return to 1B play with a home league game against Mossyrock on Thursday.

