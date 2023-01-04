1A High School Boys Basketball: Marin hits game-winner to lift Castle Rock over King's Way

CASTLE ROCK – Trystin Marin scored a season-high 37 points including the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift Castle Rock to a 54-52 win over King’s Way, Tuesday in 1A TriCo League play.

Marin secured a loose ball with about four seconds left after the King’s Way defense knocked it free as he came off a high pick-and-roll. He then turned in the lane and let go of a floater that found the bottom of the net as time expired. The shot gave Castle Rock its first league win in its first opportunity this season.

“It was a great back-and-forth game,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “Trystin Marin was unbelievable tonight... He hit tough shot after tough shot. It was his best game as a Rocket.”

The Rockets battled back from a 24-19 first-half deficit to trail by a lone point, 35-34 entering the final quarter. Marin did his best work in the final period, scoring 14 points to keep Castle Rock within reach of King’s Way. Chase Rusher scored five of his nine points in the final minutes as well to tip the scales toward the Rockets.

“Our defense was a full team effort. The boys stuck to the game plan and did their jobs. I’m very proud of all of them,” Johnson said.

King’s Way was led by senior Giovanny Evanson who had 17 points. Jaydon Hall and Jamison Duke finished with 10 points apiece for the Knights.

Castle Rock (4-3, 1-0 league) was set to head out to Toutle Lake for a showdown with the Ducks on Wednesday at 7 p.m., before returning to league play at White Salmon on Friday.