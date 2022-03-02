1A Boys State Basketball: Castle Rock’s comeback bid falls short against Zillah

YAKIMA — It looked like it was going to happen again. It looked like the Rockets had saved their best for last once again and that a season of incredulity was about to become even more impossible to believe.

But looks can be deceiving, and the magic dust that had sustained the Castle Rock boys basketball team for so long finally ran out Wednesday in a 68-56 loss to Zillah in the first game of the 1A state tournament at the SunDome.

As they had done in their previous two Miracle on Maplewood victories, the Rockets dug themselves a hole and jumped in before halftime. After point-blank buckets by Lane Partridge, Adam Partridge and Landon Gardner put Castle Rock up 6-1 in the first minutes of the game the Leopards came roaring back starting with a a shimmy-shake and fadeaway 20-footer from Ashton Waldman that gave Zillah their first field goal of the game.

That made basket allowed the Leopards to set up their dastardly full court press. Between the bright lights of the season’s biggest stage and the sweaty fangs of the Zillah defense the Rockets became discombobulated, turning the ball over 25 times in the game, including 17 in that head scratching first half.

Senior center Adam Partridge attributed the slow start to a

belly full of State jitters for the Rockets and, “Fast ball movement and shooting. Definitely shooting,” from the Panthers.

Zillah shot 53.5 percent from the floor in the game, including a 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Fellow senior bruiser, Landon Gardner, also saw more out of Zillah than the scouting report revealed.

“We prepared for them to be quick and kind of play ISO ball a little bit, but you don’t know how they’re going to play against a zone so they had a few things we weren’t ready for,” Gardner said.

As a consequence the Rockets found themselves down 25-10 after one quarter and trailed by as many as 16 in the second quarter before they began to regain their druthers. Three-pointers from Chase Rusher and James Montgomery bookended a give-and-go backdoor bucket for Gardner and quickly cut the Rocket’s deficit in half.

Those three’s would be the only that the Rockets hit on 13 attempts in the game and Castle Rock couldn’t sustain their burst of momentum. After falling behind 37-21 with a minute and change left in the first half the Rockets needed another pair of field goals from Landon Partridge and Gardner just to get back within ten points. A putback attempt by Gardner that left his fingers a half click behind the buzzer was subsequently waived off, and the Rockets were lucky to be headed to the locker room trailing just 35-25.

With recent history as its guide, Castle Rock still believed they could still pull off the upset. After all, the Rockets had overcome deficits of 13 points and 11 points their previous two times on the court, in order to capture a District title and a Regional win, respectively.

And again, with their backs against the wall one more time, the Rockets answered the call, scoring the first 11 points of the second half. Castle Rock took a one point lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter on a basket from Adam Partridge, and then stretched the advantage out to 41-37 on a breakaway layup by Trystin Marin that he turned in to an old fashioned three-point play from the charity stripe.

Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said there wasn’t any secret sauce in the locker room, and there was no magic button to press to engage the comeback effort. He simply put his trust in his players.

“They kind of pow-wowed amongst themselves and said, ‘Hey, we’ve gone through so much and gone through so many things that we’re not going to let this happen,’” Tilton said. “So really it was ownership by Landon Gardner and Adam Partridge and those two took the lead coming out of the half and we just kind of took a backseat and said, ‘If you think we can do this thing, let’s go do this thing.’”

Gardner finished with team-highs in points and assists, notching 16 and six, respectively, while hauling in seven rebounds.

“Coach told me in the locker room I’m gonna need to score some tonight. I pass too much so I gotta get some points on the board.” “I got my points and I still got some passes in there, so I think I did my job and Coach knows what he’s talking about.”

But the Leopards weren’t finished. Specifically, Ashton Waldman was just getting started.

The Leopard’s 6-foot 2-inch senior guard answered right back with one of his three 3’s of the game on his way to 13 second half points and a game-high tally of 24. A three-ball from Clay Delp put Castle Rock down by five and a breakaway dunk for Luke Navarre put Zillah up 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Leopards would never trail again. Along with Waldman, Delp and Navarre wound up in double digits scoring for Zillah, finishing on 15 and 10, respectively.

After giving up the first two baskets of the fourth, Adam Partridge cashed a runner in traffic and completed the and-one from the free throw line before Gardner banked in a long two from the top of the key to bring the Rockets within three points with five minutes remaining. On the next possession, though, Gardner found the steep edge of the temporary court while chasing a loose ball and rolled his ankle before hopping across the court for a seat on the bench. By the time he returned less than two minutes later the Leopards were pushing out a double digit lead and the Rockets never pulled out of their tailspin.

Adam Partridge hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and matched Lane Partridge’s 13 point output.

“Landon Gardner and Adam Partridge turned our program around,” Tilton said. “Those two guys were the figureheads that turned this whole thing around and it’s only fitting that they went out with two incredible games.”

The loss brings Castle Rock’s improbable season to an end with an overall record of 15-10 that belies all of the success they were able to achieve. A District championship trophy for the display case and a couple new entries on the banners that hang above LeBaron Court will help to tell that story to future generations of Rockets.

“We’re a family and we won a District championship, so, ya,” Adam Partridge said from the bowels of the SunDome as he choked back a career’s worth of tears.

The game was the final time putting on a Rockets jersey for seniors Partridge, Gardner, Chance Naugle, Hayden Curtiss and Connor Harris.

After four years of offseason workouts, preseason anticipation, pregame scouting reports, mid-game timeouts and postgame breakdowns, Tilton was very much on the same page as his outgoing big man.

When the final bell rang for the Rockets, Tilton led his team over to the Castle Rock section of fans and waved a goodbye of gratitude to everyone who made the trek across the mountains to see the boys in red and white one more time.

“In our world in a time of hopelessness and conflict and a lot of tension between people this team galvanized the community.,” Tilton said. “You look back at our season: We won a District title; nobody expected us to. We beat Cedar Park Christian at Regionals; nobody expected us to. We gave Zillah a run, fought with Mike Tyson for 12 rounds; nobody expected us to.

"This team shattered every expectation and the fans deserved our acknowledgement because they’ve been here with us every step of the way. I couldn’t be more proud of the entire Castle Rock community.”

