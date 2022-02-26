1A Boys Regional Basketball: Castle Rock comes back from 11-point halftime deficit, stuns CPC

The comeback kings had another round of magic in them.

Castle Rock survived its ugliest offensive half in its biggest game of the season, faced a double-digit halftime deficit for the second straight outing, and found itself going up against a much larger – and at times more physical – Cedar Park Christian squad.

But the Rockets had the heart and the magic and, at the end, a 42-37 win to send them to Yakima for the first time since 2015.

“We just will not quit,” CR coach Hayden Tilton said. “We went into halftime back-to-back games down double-digits. And we just rallied. Trystin Marin at halftime says ‘We want it more than they do. We want this game more than they do.’ We just rallied around that and our guys bought in. Once we actually started playing on offense, things worked out well for us.”

And it was Marin who led the charge.

Castle Rock scored eight entire points in the first half – four in the first quarter and four in the second. Marin matched that in a five-minute span in the third quarter himself, starting to narrow the gap with a pair of 3-pointers – CR’s first two triples of the game – to spark a 12-2 run to end the quarter.

With the Eagles – who packed three bodies taller than 6-6 in the post – having to extend their defense out a bit to respect Marin’s shooting, the Rockets finally got time to find gaps in the lane, and went from being down 11 points at the half to just two going to the fourth quarter.

And in the fourth, Marin completely took over. It started with a drive to the rack right off the bat to tie the game at 26-26. After a brief 5-0 CPC run gave the visitors the lead back and a pair of Landon Gardner free throws, Marin went right back to the rim, dribbling past one defender and euro-stepping around another for the lay-in. On the ensuing CPC possession, the junior guard jumped a pass on the perimeter and took it the other way in transition to make it 32-32, CR’s first lead since 2-0.

“Whoever has the hot hand, you give them ball, that’s just how it is,” Marin said. “In the second half, I had the hot hand.”

The Eagles came back with a pair of buckets in the post, but Marin tied it up with an NBA-range 3-pointer with a minute and a half to go. A drive through the lane gave the Rockets a 37-35 lead on their next possession, and a free throw the next time down the floor made it 38-35 with what ended up being the game-deciding point.

Twenty-one of Marin’s game-high 23 points came in the second half; 13 of them came in the final quarter.

“No one puts in more work than him,” Tilton said. “He plays in the summer, he plays in the spring. He’s a rat-ball kid, he’s in the gym 24/7. He loves basketball, he just loves playing. I could’t be more proud of his effort, I couldn’t be more proud of his big-gamesmanship. A lot of people, they wilt in that moment.”

But to give Marin the chance to be the hero, Castle Rock needed to still be in the game – somehow, despite scoring just eight points in the first half. And for that, the Rockets turned to their defense.

“We’re not a team that’s going to go out and score 80 points, we’re not a team that’s going to go out and score 70 points,” Tilton said. “But we’re a team that thrives in those 40-50 point games. We rep our defensive period 15-20 minutes a day, we rotate, we do those things. The reason why you work on it in practice is to see it out in the game, and our guys did that.”

The Rockets aren’t used to finding themselves noticeably shorter across the board than their opposition, though. Coming in, CPC had the obvious height advantage, but Tilton had an out-of-the-box strategy to prepare: he didn’t tell his players that fact.

“When you tell a team, ‘Oh, you’re going against a 6-7 kid, a 6-6 kid,’ there’s kind of an instant to take a step back,” he said. “We didn’t tell them that until yesterday. Our guys aren’t used to playing size like that, but they fought. They played hard, and the heart of a champion rose today.”

As the result showed, it worked. While Castle Rock could only put the ball in the bucket twice in the first quarter, CPC only managed eight points of its own. Come halftime, Castle Rock was still in single-digits, but only trailing by 11 – a smaller gap than their 15-point comeback against Eatonville in the 1A District IV title game.

Adam Partridge and Landon Gardner went to war down low with CPC’s 6-7 duo of Denis Anischchenko and Thomas Flynn all night long, and held them to a combined 14 points.

Gardner scored 10 points on the other end of the court, nailing four key free throws in the fourth quarter. Adam Partridge had six points. Lane Partridge racked up eight rebounds, the bulk of which came cleaning up after the other two boxed their men well out of the play.

Castle Rock will now head across the mountains, and open their run in Yakima bright and early Wednesday morning, taking on No. 6 Zillah in a loser-out game. They’ll probably be the underdogs. They might even need to make a comeback.

Not that they mind, though.

“We were down 15 last game,” Marin said. “We’ve been down, we’ve fought back, we’ve beaten teams that were ‘better’ than us. We’ve always been doubted this season. We just had to show.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.