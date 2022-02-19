1A Boys District Basketball: Castle Rock storms back from the brink, tops Eatonville for District title

MONTESANO — The walls surrounding Lebaron Court will be getting some new flare soon thanks to a District championship effort straight out of storybook by the Castle Rock boys basketball team.

Trailing by 13 points at halftime the Rockets put together a furious comeback over the final 16 minutes in order to steal away a 44-42 win over Eatonville in the 1A District IV championship.

Friday night’s win is just the latest in a season marked by episodes of heartache and triumph for the Rockets. Nobody besides the Exit 49’ers put much faith in Castle Rock’s lofty aspirations this season, but the boys in red and white, and their traveling band of fans never wavered in their belief.

“When I took this job Landon Gardner and Adam Partridge were freshmen who started for me on the varsity team and there was a team meeting. We were kind of going through a rough patch and I told them, ‘We will win a District title. We will add to that banner,’” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Every day we look up at our banners on the wall and it’s filled. Now with this one we’re going to have to get a new one.”

As certain as that outcome seemed in the minds of the Rockets it was not at all obvious to impartial observers, or anyone in the gym wearing blue. After jumping out to a 10-8 lead the Rockets stalled out for the next five minutes, falling behind 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and watching the Cruisers extend their lead to 17-10 several minutes into the second. An outbreak of turnovers marred that second quarter for the Rockets as Eatonville employed an aggressive zone defense and jumped the passing lanes like they knew what was coming.

Shay Brannon was in the middle of the chaotic defense for the Cruisers and the 6’5” wing tipped nearly every pass that crossed his face while pulling down rebound after rebound on the few shots the Rockets managed to get up. He finished with a team-high nine points.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Eatonville,” Tilton said. “They’re long, they’re lanky, they’re strong. You know their football team went on to the State title game and most of these guys played football so they’ve been in these positions before.”

But Castle Rock began to show renewed signs of fight with 5:51 left in the second quarter. After Adam Partridge grabbed a rebound and was promptly body slammed by a Cruiser, Trystin Marin rushed to his teammates’ defense and shoved the offending foe in the back. That act earned Marin a technical foul but also brought the Castle Rock crowd, complete with their brand new Rocket Man mascot, roaring back to life.

After Partridge sank one of his free throws the Rockets trailed by just three points but the butterfingers returned for the boys in red and they scored just four more points the rest of the quarter on their way to a crushing 30-17 deficit at the half.

“Unfortunately for us it took us a half to get the nerves out. We had 50/50 balls that didn’t go our way and we were missing bunnies,” Tilton said.

Adam Partridge, who scored 10 of the Rockets’ 17 first half points, agreed with the assessment of his coach.

“I think we were just nervous for the moment,” Partridge said. “It was a big moment. First time we’ve been here in a long time, but you know what? We battled through it and came out and won.”

Out of the intermission Castle Rock immediately thrust their way back into contention, scoring the first five points in just over a minute of action to cut the gap to eight. When Landon Gardner dropped in a layup with 2:47 left in the third it brought the Rockets back within two points at 33-31 and officially put the Cruisers on notice that Castle Rock would not be slinking away quietly into the cold Grays Harbor night.

Chase Rusher, a junior, was never far from the action, knocking down clutch shots and helping to crack the Cruisers' zone by driving into the creases and then kicking out passes into the soft pockets once Eatonville defenders collapsed.

“I think it was a collective group effort and we just wanted it. We wanted it more than them,” Rusher said. “They played hard but we just fought and fought and fought, and got it done.”

Trailing 37-35 after three quarters, the Rockets still had a bit of fighting to do before they could start making plans for new banners in their home gymnasium and the Cruisers had no intentions of rolling over.

Eatonville shot just shy of 50% from the near field on the night and ran their lead up to five points with four minutes to play. The Rockets then set about whittling that lead back down again, trailing by four with three minutes to go and three with 2:04 on the clock when Adam Partridge wound up back at the free throw line, cashing one freebie to bring Castle Rock back within two points.

On the next possession Lane Partridge sank a shot from the elbow in the face of a collapsing defense and tied the game up at 42-42. Free throws from Marin and Rusher in the waning seconds put the Rockets up for good and a last-second three-point attempt by the Cruisers did not have destiny on its side, catching nothing but air as the buzzer sounded and sending everyone in red into a panic on the hardwood.

Adam Partridge finished with a game-high 19 points, and came away with a clutch steal and rebound in the frantic closing moments.

“We just started playing as a team. It took all of us and it was an awesome win,” he said. “Things just started clicking and it worked.”

To a man the Rockets displayed rare faith in the face of daunting odds. It’s a mindset that was formed by a rough and tumble regular season. When it mattered most, Castle Rock called on its past experiences and cast their lot.

If that sounds borderline spiritual, it’s not. It’s actually entirely transcendental to the point that Tilton was quoting scripture after cutting down the nets in celebration, noting that Joshua from the Bible was walking around the walls of Jericho for seven days and nobody believed in him before bringing the walls tumbling down.

“I told my guys, ‘Listen, have faith. What we’re doing didn’t work in the first half, but it will,’” Tilton said. “We just told Chase Rusher to shoot when you’re open, take advantage of opportunities, and he hit a big three for us and it kind of cascaded down. We broke down the fortress, we brought down the wall, and our guys are District champs.”

Gardner scored nine points for the Rockets and Lane Partridge added seven. Trystin Marin and Rusher also cashed in key buckets in the comeback win.

“I’ve got to thank the fans and my teammates. We’re family, that’s what makes us different, we’re able to work as a group and all of that together just brings it,” Rusher said.

After securing Castle Rock’s first District championship since 2015, the Rockets were off to enjoy the fruits of their labors over the weekend before getting back to work in preparation for a Regional opponent that has yet to be determined.

“We’re going to enjoy tonight. When the draw comes, these guys will be ready,” Tilton said.

