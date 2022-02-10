1A Boys District Basketball: Castle Rock rolls Elma in District opener

ELMA — The Rockets hit the road Thursday and burned up more than the asphalt when they notched a 57-43 win over the hometown big blue Eagles in their 1A District IV boys basketball opener.

“I’m very proud of our effort in a hostile environment,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “In a playoff game, it comes down to execution of the details, and I think our guys did that well for the majority of the game.”

Castle Rock was firing on all cylinders right away on the offensive end and finished with six players scoring at least six points each. Adam Partridge led the way for the Rockets with a game-high 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with seven rebounds for good measure.

The boys in red and white jumped out to a 17-12 lead after one quarter and pushed that advantage to ten points by halftime with some timely three-pointers and Partridge’s dominant inside presence.

“Trystin Marin hit a half court buzzer beater to end the first quarter which stole back some momentum and helped carry us,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said.

The Rockets were eventually able to run their lead up to twenty points and found success from all over the court once the Eagles started working to bog down the interior.

“Chance Naugle came off the bench to knock down big shots to keep Elma at bay,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “They clogged up the middle a lot more and Chance, he’s a little bit of a stretch four for us and he stepped out and kept hitting big shots for us.”

Naugle finished with ten points and Marin added nine. Landon Gardner chipped in nine points and Trevor Rogen rounded out the scoring for the visitors with six points.

Elma wasn’t going to turn out the lights on their home court without a fight, though, and put up 14 points in the fourth quarter as they tried to overcome a 14-point deficit. Canon Seaberg led the Eagles with 10 points, but Elma couldn’t generate enough offense or enough stops to send Castle Rock home unhappy.

“We were up twenty the whole game and the last two minutes it was kind of frenetic and they were getting some steals and making some shots,” Tilton said.

That variety of sort of finish is par for the course this season for the battle tested Rockets and that experience will likely continue to come in handy as the playoffs progress. The win over Elma advances the Rockets to the District semifinals where they will face their league foes from King’s Way.

This season the Knights and Rockets split their league games with Castle Rock losing on the road by one on a buzzer beater, before knocking the Knights off at home by nine points.

“It’s a little grudge match. It’s going to be a good one,” Tilton promised.

The Rockets will play at King’s way on Saturday at 5 p.m.

