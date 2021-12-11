1A Boys Basketball: Marin leads Castle Rock over Hoquiam in ‘wakeup call’ win

HOQUIAM — Trystin Marin’s 27 points helped Castle Rock shake off a slow start to down Hoquiam 64-52 in a non-league 1A boys basketball matchup Friday night.

The Rockets walked away with the win, but coach Hayden Tilton didn’t feel it was the Rockets’ best showing at the start of the night.

“We had a great wakeup call tonight,” Tilton said. “I credit Hoquiam. We came in out of sorts and Hoquiam capitalized early on.”

The Rockets may have been out of sorts, but they were able to keep the scoring even through a quarter thanks to Marin’s eight first quarter points that left the Rockets and Grizzlies tied at 17.

“Thankfully, Trystin Marin got us going and kept us going offensively with big shots,” Tilton said.

But the Rockets slowed in the second, allowing the Grizzlies to take a five-point lead at the half. Castle Rock then closed the gap to three by outscoring Hoquiam 16-14 in the third before blowing the doors off in the fourth.

The Rockets finished the game on a tear, putting up 26 points in the fourth while holding Hoquiam to just six points in order to seal the win and remain unbeaten on the year.

“It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win and we have a lot to build on,” Tilton said.

The Rockets’ late surge was fueled in part by Adam Partridge, who scored eight fourth quarter points to help Castle Rock pull away.

“Adam Partridge had a bumpy first half, but in the fourth quarter his energy and enthusiasm carried us,” Tilton said.

Partridge added 18 points to complement Marin’s 27, while his brother Lane Partridge added eight for the Rockets.

Castle Rock (4-0) will be back at home Wednesday when they take on Montesano.

