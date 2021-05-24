1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock upsets Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The underdogs roared back loudly Monday on the Rock, as the Castle Rock boys basketball team overcame a slim halftime deficit to earn its first win over Seton Catholic since 2016, 53-42.
“This is the biggest win in Castle Rock in recent memory,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Not to make it hyperbolic or anything, but we have an eighth-grader running point, we have six to seven varsity guys out with injuries. It’s next-man-up, and this team just won’t quit and fights like dogs.”
The Rockets trailed 27-25 at halftime, and were looking at another 16 minutes against a squad nearly twice its size in number. Castle Rock was running a six-man rotation due to its injury troubles, while Seton Catholic rolled 10-deep.
But if the Cougars thought their hosts were going to come out of the locker room sucking air, they were in for a rude awakening.
“We’ve got three or four guys that have played every minute all season,” Tilton said. “At this point, they’re just used to it. They bit the bullet and just kept grinding when they got a little tired.”
Instead, the Rockets hit their guests first. Castle Rock held Seton Catholic to just four points in the third quarter, then only grew its lead as the clock wound down on the fourth.
“We came out and just punched them in the mouth,” Tilton said. “They played together. The whole third and fourth quarter, they just stuck it out and they trusted each other.”
One of those Rockets on the floor the whole way through was Adam Partridge, who scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
He also finished with 10 rebounds, and came close to a triple-double for the third straight game with his blocks total.
“No one wants to match up with this guy because he’s so tough, he doesn’t quit, and he plays until the final whistle,” Tilton said.
His cousin, Lane Partridge, came second on the team with 14 points, including hitting two of Castle Rock’s three 3-pointers.
Trevor Rogen, Castle Rock’s eighth-grade point guard, pitched in eight points — six coming in the first half. Chase Rusher added five and Isaac Trigsted scored four. When Rogen got in foul trouble late, Hayden Curtiss stepped in off the bench as the sixth man to help spark the Rockets’ run.
Castle Rock will wrap up its week on the road, with a matchup at La Center set for Wednesday. But for now, the Rockets will dwell on just how well Senior Night in their crazy, unpredictable season went.
“No one believed in this team,” Tilton said. “Everyone had written us off, and they didn’t listen to the outside voices. This is a special group of young men. It’s a great night to be a Rocket.”