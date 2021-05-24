1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock upsets Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The underdogs roared back loudly Monday on the Rock, as the Castle Rock boys basketball team overcame a slim halftime deficit to earn its first win over Seton Catholic since 2016, 53-42.

“This is the biggest win in Castle Rock in recent memory,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Not to make it hyperbolic or anything, but we have an eighth-grader running point, we have six to seven varsity guys out with injuries. It’s next-man-up, and this team just won’t quit and fights like dogs.”

The Rockets trailed 27-25 at halftime, and were looking at another 16 minutes against a squad nearly twice its size in number. Castle Rock was running a six-man rotation due to its injury troubles, while Seton Catholic rolled 10-deep.

But if the Cougars thought their hosts were going to come out of the locker room sucking air, they were in for a rude awakening.

“We’ve got three or four guys that have played every minute all season,” Tilton said. “At this point, they’re just used to it. They bit the bullet and just kept grinding when they got a little tired.”

Instead, the Rockets hit their guests first. Castle Rock held Seton Catholic to just four points in the third quarter, then only grew its lead as the clock wound down on the fourth.