1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock stays undefeated by slimmest of margins

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock boys basketball team started hot but watched a double-digit lead disappear late against Montesano, before eking out a one-point win, 50-49 in 1A play Wednesday to stay perfect on the season.

The Rockets, who dropped 21 points in the first quarter to spark an early lead, went into the fourth quarter up 40-28. But the Bulldogs came back with a 21-point quarter of their own in the fourth to take a three-point lead in the final minute.

“We had our most disappointing performance of the season,” CR coach Hayden Tilton said. “Our energy wasn’t great, we had too many turnovers, our shooting around the basket was off, and we simply couldn’t get out of our own way.”

With time winding down, Chase Rusher got the Rockets to within one, and Adam Partridge put Castle Rock ahead with 20 ticks left on the clock on a putback.

Partridge scored 19 points — sharing the team lead with Trystin Marin — and also came down with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Rusher and Chance Naugle both scored five points each.

Castle Rock (5-0) will play at Tenino on Friday.

“A win’s a win,” Tilton said. “And we’ll have an excellent opportunity to get better starting tomorrow in practice.”

