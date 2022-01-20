1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock snaps skid, tops King’s Way Christian

CASTLE ROCK — In the midst of a five-game losing streak, Castle Rock needed to find a way to make a statement in an important 1A TriCo home tilt against King’s Way Christian on Thursday. The Partridge brothers, Adam and Lane, answered the call and combined for 33 points as the Rockets took down the Knights 59-50 for their first regular season win over King’s Way since 2012.

“What a win for our program. After a very tough last week or so, it was something our guys fought for with everything they had,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said.

The Rockets trailed by two, 24-22 at halftime, but they came out of the break and broke off on a 23-10 run to take an 11-point lead entering the fourth.

The Partridges were key in the breakout third quarter. Adam scored six points and Lane dropped in nine points to help the Rockets build their lead.

“They had great finishes at the rim and made timely baskets,” Tilton said.

Landon Gardner left his mark on the game from long range, hitting three shots from beyond the arc, two of which came in the third quarter, on his way to scoring 16 points as he works toward playing a bigger role after getting off to a late start this season due to a lingering football injury.

“Landon Gardner made his official comeback with a bang as he hit three triples and made clutch basket after clutch basket,” Tilton said.

Adam led the Rockets with 18 points and Lane followed up with 15.

The Rockets needed some extra energy with one of their main scoring options, Trystin Marin, out of the lineup and they had multiple players step in to fill the void.

“I would like to shout out Hayden Curtiss, David Garcia, and Chance Naugle who gave great value off the bench and defensive tenacity,” Tilton said.

Castle Rock (7-5) has a non-league matchup against Eatonville at home on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.