1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock roughs up La Center

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets welcomed La Center to the school of hard knocks on Tuesday and took the Wildcats to the woodshed for a 68-48 win in 1A TriCo League boys basketball happenings

Castle Rock led start to finish but had to fight the entire time to keep the Wildcats from punching their way back into contention.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a more emotionally driven, physical fistfight of a game at the high school level than tonight,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Our guys took some things personal down at their place and tonight they let those things loose.”

Lane Partridge put up a double-double to help keep the Wildcats down.

“Lane Partridge enforced his will to a career high 25 points and 10 rebounds by slashing to the rim and imposing his physicality,” Tilton said. “Adam Partridge was right on cue with his usual self with 19 points and 14 rebounds.”

Landon Gardner added 11 points and Tyrstin Marin scored six in the win.

“Trystin Marin and Landon Gardner made timely plays and kept up the intensity,” Tilton said. “It’s our first win over La Center since 2015 and our guys relished the opportunity to get it. What a fun rivalry.”

Castle Rock (9-7, 2-4 league) was set to play at White Salmon on Wednesday before turning around and hosting the Bruins on Friday as it attempts to move up and out of fourth place in the TriCo.

