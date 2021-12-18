1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock outlasts Tenino to stay undefeated

TENINO — Castle Rock fought off a gritty Tenino team on Friday to pick up a 54-47 win in non-league boys basketball action that kept the Rockets unbeaten on the year.

“An absolute fistfight of a game,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Tenino had incredible energy and are a very tough opponent. This was the definition of a team win.”

Trystin Marin led the Rockets with 23 points and Adam Partridge added 18 for the Rockets.

Castle Rock bounced back from a first quarter deficit to turn a three-point deficit into a one-point lead at the break up 24-23. The Rockets didn’t find much separation in the third and took just a 36-34 lead into the final eight minutes.

The Rockets finally managed to break away in the fourth, outscoring the Beavers 18-13 to close out the win. Down the stretch it was Chance Naugle that came through for the Rockets when they needed it most.

“Naugle wasn’t his usual self shooting all night, but in a three-point game with the game under a minute, we drew up a shot for him and we all had faith he’d knock it down,” Tilton said. “He hit it and sealed the deal.”

Despite Partridge’s big night, James Montgomery is the one who had to fill the role after Partridge fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.

“Montgomery stepped into a precarious position with the game tied and made key rebounds and defensive stops when we needed,” Tilton said.

Marin poured in 12 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, shaking off a cold start from the field.

“Marin had a rough go early on but made consistent buckets to pull ahead and is averaging 20 a game for a reason,” Tilton said.

Castle Rock (6-0) picked up an extra game this week, filling in for Toutle Lake at the Moda Center in Portland to play Adna on Saturday. Look for full coverage of that contest in Tuesday's edition of The Daily News, and online TDN.com following the game.

