1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock falls just shy of King’s Way Christian

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock led nearly the entire night against King’s Way Christian, but the Knights found themselves on top when the final buzzer sounded and took down the Rockets 43-42 in 1A TriCo game on Tuesday.

“We played as well as you can ask,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “We had the lead the entire game and were up going into the fourth. Our kids played their hearts out but they made one final shot at the buzzer more than we did and it hurts.”

Castle Rock kept a thin lead for much of the first two quarters, but found some breathing room by outscoring the Knights 12-6 to take a 36-26 lead into the fourth. But the Rockets went cold from the field at the worst time, connecting on just three shots in the fourth as King’s Way stormed back and took the lead late.

Free throws burned Castle Rock down the stretch. During the final three minutes, the Rockets went 1-of-6 from the charity stripe, leaving the door cracked for the Knights to come back.

Despite the loss, Tilton said the Rockets are determined to flip the script when they see the Knights at home next week.

“This is a group that’s getting better every day and I’m so stinking proud of them,” he said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to work with this bunch of kids. We’ll see Kings Way again in a week and we’ll be ready.”

Trystin Marin and Lane Partridge led the Rockets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Adam Partridge was also in double figures with 10.

Castle Rock (6-3) was set to turn around to take on Seton Catholic at home on Wednesday.

