1A/2B High School Boys Basketball: Rusher, Castle Rock drop Friday Harbor to snap three-game skid

CASTLE ROCK – Following Wednesday’s loss to Napavine in which Castle Rock yielded 92 points in a 46-point drubbing on its home floor, the Rockets responded with a much better defensive performance against Friday Harbor to secure a 58-42 win in the non-league contest.

Chase Rusher led the Rockets offensive output with 17 points while senior Trystin Marin added 16 points, with 10 coming in the first quarter. Marin converted a three-point play and drilled a three later in the quarter to help Castle Rock edge in front with a 18-14 lead.

The Rockets led 34-28 at the half and followed through in the third quarter with an 11-4 run to take a 13-point advantage into the final frame and eventually snap a three-game skid.

“Good win versus Friday Harbor,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “We had to bounce back after the Napavine game and the boys responded. I am very proud of their defensive effort. Chase Rusher stepped up today.”

Jack Anderson scored eight points to lead the 2B Wolverines who were unable to sweep their games in Cowlitz County after taking down Kalama on Thursday. Juniors Drake Goodrich and Chris Gustafson each had six points as well.

Castle Rock (3-3 overall) opens league play on Tuesday when King’s Way Christian heads to the Rock at 7 p.m.