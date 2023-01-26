 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A/2B Prep Boys Basketball Roundup

1A/2B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Marin leads Castle Rock to win over White Salmon

Basketball stock floor

A game ball casts a reflection upon the waxed hardwood of a local gymnasium. 

 Jordan Nailon

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock rebounded from a pair of disappointing losses last week to earn a decisive and much needed 58-32 win over White Salmon, Wednesday in 1A TriCo Leage play.

James Montgomery finished 6-for-14 from the field for 15 points and Trystin Marin connected on four three-pointers for a team-high 16 points to lead the Rockets.

Castle Rock jumped on the Bruins early with a 19-point first quarter to open a six-point lead. With Montgomery leading the way, the Rockets pushed their advantage out to double figures, 32-21 at the half.

The hosts would cruise to the win from there.

Dylan Nortz led the Bruins’ offense with 12 points in the loss. Porter Haskell added seven points. White Salmon shot just 2-for-19 from beyond the arc and 13-for-59 combined from the field for the game.

People are also reading…

Castle Rock (6-8, 4-4 league) hosts Seton Catholic on Friday at 7 p.m.

Kalama falls to McGraw, Loggers

ONALASKA — Rylan McGraw finished with a game-high 25 points to carry Onalaska to a 67-55 win over Kalama, Wednesday night.

In what was a battle of the Central 2B basement dwellers, the Loggers built a comfortable 34-21 lead in the first half to complete the sweep of the Chinooks. Onalaska previously defeated Kalama in early December for its first league win.

Senior Kaden Stariha provided 15 points to lead the Kalama offense. Gavin McBride had 13 points and Jaxxon Truesdell chipped in 10 points for the Chinooks who continue to search for their first league victory of the season.

Kalama (1-15, 0-11 league) was set to play in Cathlamet on Thursday for a league tilt with No. 8 ranked Wahkiakum.

Box Scores

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 58, BRUINS 32

White Salmon 13 8 7 4 – 32

Castle Rock 19 13 8 18 – 58

WS (32) — Florez 2, Schalk 3, Carlson 2, Orozco 4, Santer 2, Nortz 12, Haskell 7.

CR (58) — Marin 16, Rogen 8, Rusher 7, Partridge 12, Montgomery 15.

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 67, CHINOOKS 55

Kalama 10 11 14 16 – 55

Onalaska 14 20 16 17 – 67

KAL (55) — McBride 13, Stariha 15, Truesdell 10, Lucente 6, Schlangen 4, Hahn 2, Brightbill 4.

ONY (67) — Underhill 3, Ashton 15, Russon 10, C. McGraw 8, Lawrence 6, R. McGraw 25.

