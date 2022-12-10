1A/2B High School Boys Basketball: Marin, Castle Rock overpower Wahkiakum late

Four lead changes within the final quarter of play.

That should tell you how a majority of the action went Friday when the Rockets finally managed to overpower the Mules 65-57, in a cross-classification boys basketball tilt.

In a game that saw back-and-forth action throughout the entire contest, Wahkiakum opened the game with an 8-4 lead before Trystin Marin took over. Marin went on a 10-2 run all by himself, scoring all 10 points in one minute of game action.

“He’s huge,” said CR coach Andrew Johnson. “We have certain sets for him. He’s our best shooter and we try getting the ball to him and giving him as many options as we can.”

Marin and the Castle Rock offense didn’t stop there, as they continued to fight for the lead and the eventual victory. The Rockets were behind by one at the end of the first quarter, but they didn’t give up.

“It’s been a tale of two games for us,” Johnson continued. “In our first game, we had a lot of first-game jitters. We couldn’t make a lay-in, free throw, or jump shot. Today we saw what Castle Rock basketball is all about. The players executed the game plan, and they played as one.”

Marin wasn’t done after that scoring outburst, either. He began the second quarter with a three that temporarily gave the Rockets a two-point lead. The rest of the second quarter continued to go back and forth like a teeter-totter before The Rock outscored the Mules by four and took a three-point lead into halftime.

The second half was much like the first with multiple scoring changes, however, this time it was Marin and Lane Partridge who led Castle Rock to an eight point advantage when all was said and done.

Marin led the Rockets with 30 points, while Partridge and James Montgomery were the only two other Rockets to reach double digits, finishing with 14 and 13, respectively.

Things didn’t go the way that Wahkiakum wanted, and that started before the game when head coach Todd Souvenir had to sit out due to illness. In the second of a back-to-back, the assistant coach Matt Ohrberg took the head position with the girls' head coach Rob Garrett assisting.

Garrett was able to assist the boys operation after his own team played in Onalaska just a few hours before.

“At the end of the game, we couldn’t get a rebound,” Ohrberg stated. “We needed one and the cards just didn’t fall that one. We brought the game back up, led by one multiple time, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”

Within the final nine minutes of action, there was a total of four lead changes and one tie. The Mules even held the lead with less than three minutes of regulation left.

“We need to settle down a little bit,” Ohrberg continued. “We were coming into this one after a big win over Toutle Lake. We were confident, but everything looked forced instead of letting the game come to us.”

Though the scoreboard may not show it, Wahkiakum struggled with the Castle Rock defense.

“They played a very tight zone defense,” Ohrberg explained. “That’s something we haven’t seen this year so we haven’t had a chance to work on our zone offense. We’re confident in our man, but that zone has a ways to come.”

Carlson once again led the way offensively for the Mules with 17 points, while Brodie Avalon added 13. They were the only two Wahkiakum players in double digits but the Mules saw Jacob Johnson knock down three 3's for a total of nine points.

In a testament to the Mules' balanced output, even in a game where they struggled at times, Kyler Sause finished with seven points, Titan Niemela had six, and Dominic Curl tallied five.

Wahkiakum (3-1,2-0) was set to take on Kalama (0-2,0-1) Tuesday but that game has been postponed to Wednesday. The night will include a boys and girls varsity doubleheader.

Castle Rock (2-0) will face Tenino(2-0) at home on Tuesday.