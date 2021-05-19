1A/2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toutle Lake wins on Swanson buzzerbeater

Kalama brought out the press in the third and stifled Northwest Christian, holding them to just seven points in the quarter. On offense, Kalama poured in another 20 points to take a 20-point lead into the fourth.

Jackson Esary did a little bit of everything for Kalama with 24 points and 11 rebounds to notch a double-double. Esary had defenders keyed on him all game, Armstrong said, but he was able to move the ball around to the tune of six assists. Jack Doerty added 19 points for Kalama and had a strong game on defense with four steals.

Kalama (4-1) is back home at 7 p.m., Friday, in Kalama where they take on Winlock.

Undermanned Castle Rock can’t top KWC

HAZEL DELL — An undermanned Castle Rock team had to employ the use of two eighth graders in a 62-44 loss to King’s Way Christian in a 1A TriCo League matchup on Wednesday.

Trevor Rogen and Owen Erickson were the two middle schoolers to step up and help out the Rockets. The duo fought hard and impressed coach Hayden Tilton.

“I want to give a shout out to Trevor Rogen and Owen Erickson tonight,” Tilton said. “We only had six eligible players with more guys out from injuries and these two eighth graders were unbelievable.”