1A/2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toutle Lake wins on Swanson buzzerbeater

TOUTLE — The final play wasn’t pretty, until it was beautiful.
Down 60-58 to Morton-White Pass with the fourth-quarter clock on its last few seconds, the Toutle Lake boys basketball team got one last chance to inbound the ball, and it quickly went wrong.
The Ducks’ play out of the sideline didn’t work. The ball got bobbled off of the inbounds pass, then got knocked loose and rolled, until Zach Swanson got it in his hands with a couple seconds left.
“He picked it up and let her fly,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “Luckily it hit the bottom of the net.”
Zach Swanson’s shot found twine with less than a second left, and that was enough to give Toutle Lake a 61-60 win over MWP in a Central 2B League matchup.
Up to that point, the game had been in doubt every step of the way.
“It was just a fight, back-and-forth,” coach Swanson said. “Just a very intense 2B Central game. Both teams didn’t leave anything out, I’ll tell you that.”
Swanson’s near-buzzerbeater gave him 21 points when it was all said and done to lead the Toutle Lake lineup; he also pulled down nine boards and handed out five assists.
John Nicholson filled out his statsheet with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
But despite leading briefly early, Toutle Lake ended up looking up at MWP for much of the game.
“They’re tough,” Swanson said. “We battled. We took the lead at one time, I think we were up 27-20 early, but we could never get any separation. Then they came back and they had the lead the whole rest of the way.”
With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves led 60-54. Then, the Ducks went into shut-down mode, keeping MWP off of the scoreboard the rest of the way and chipping four points back, before Swanson sunk the dagger at the last second.
Toutle Lake (5-1) is slated to host Napavine on Friday.
Kalama picks up game, win against NW Christian
KALAMA — Kalama had a last-minute scheduling change, but that didn’t stop it from beating Northwest Christian 70-54 in a non-league matchup on Wednesday night. Kalama was initially scheduled to play Onalaska, but had to reschedule due to COVID-19 issues on the Loggers' end. Northwest Christian was scheduled to play Onalaska on Tuesday, so the two teams picked up a game and met in Kalama.
Kalama had a strong second quarter, scoring 25 points, but still had work to do in the third quarter despite a 40-33 lead.
“We came out in the third quarter and basically imposed our will,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.
Kalama brought out the press in the third and stifled Northwest Christian, holding them to just seven points in the quarter. On offense, Kalama poured in another 20 points to take a 20-point lead into the fourth.
Jackson Esary did a little bit of everything for Kalama with 24 points and 11 rebounds to notch a double-double. Esary had defenders keyed on him all game, Armstrong said, but he was able to move the ball around to the tune of six assists. Jack Doerty added 19 points for Kalama and had a strong game on defense with four steals.
Kalama (4-1) is back home at 7 p.m., Friday, in Kalama where they take on Winlock.
Undermanned Castle Rock can’t top KWC
HAZEL DELL — An undermanned Castle Rock team had to employ the use of two eighth graders in a 62-44 loss to King’s Way Christian in a 1A TriCo League matchup on Wednesday.
Trevor Rogen and Owen Erickson were the two middle schoolers to step up and help out the Rockets. The duo fought hard and impressed coach Hayden Tilton.
“I want to give a shout out to Trevor Rogen and Owen Erickson tonight,” Tilton said. “We only had six eligible players with more guys out from injuries and these two eighth graders were unbelievable.”
Rogen stepped in and led the charge to the tune of 19 points to lead all scorers on the night. Tilton described Rogen as “fearless” in his standout performance for the Rockets.
“Erickson gave guys great minutes and scored a couple buckets as well,” Tilton said.
The Rockets started slow with just five points in the first quarter, but they found a groove and dropped 13 points in each of the final three.
King’s Way, with a much deeper bench, outpaced the Rockets in all but the final quarter, highlighted by a 21-point third quarter in which they connected on five 3-pointers.
Regardless of the final score, Tilton admired his team’s effort and unwillingness to give up.
“This group makes me proud to be a coach,” he said. “They never quit and with all the adversity we’ve faced, they keep coming at you. I don’t believe in moral victories, but this team should have earned everyone’s respect from this performance.”
Castle Rock (0-5) comes back home to play Stevenson at 7 p.m.,Thursday, in Castle Rock.
Cardinals loses big to Mounties
WINLOCK — The Winlock Cardinals were outclassed in a 72-22 drubbing by Rainer (Wash.) on Wednesday night in a C2BL showdown.
The Cardinals fell behind early and Rainier continued to add to its lead throughout the game.
After the Cardinals scored eight in the first quarter, they combined for that many in the second and third quarters. Winlock tallied just three points in the third.
On the other side, Rainier started hot and finished hot. The Mountaineers scored 19 points in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead and then bookended it with a 25-point showing in the fourth.
Landon Tiemens scored a team-high eight points for the Cardinals. Nolan Swofford added seven and Aiden Freitas and Abraham Mohsin scored four and three, respectively.
Jake Jeske was difficult to stop for the Cardinals as he led all players with 21 points. Josh Meldrum added 10 for the Mountaineers.
Winlock (2-4) moves ahead to face off with Kalama in another Central 2B league game at 7 p.m., Friday, in Kalama.