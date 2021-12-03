1A/2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toutle Lake shuts down Montesano

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team came away with its second win over a 1A opponent in two days to open the season, trouncing Montesano 63-37 behind a shutdown night on the defensive end.

“We’re doing some good stuff on the defensive end,” TL coach Eric Swanson said. “We’re still a little out of sync offensively, but I think that’ll come as the season goes.”

Zach Swanson led the Ducks with a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double. Connor Cox put up 19 points of his own, and dished out six assists.

Kale Kimball and Noah Younger both scored six points, and John Nicholson brought down eight rebounds.

The Ducks held the Bulldogs to single-digits in three of the four quarters, finishing the game by outscoring their guests 38-14 in the second half.

“We were okay in the first quarter and then we got a little flat in the second and they battled back in it,” Eric Swanson said. “But I thought in the third quarter we settled in defensively and did some good stuff.”

Toutle Lake (2-0) will welcome Onalaska for its Central 2B opener next Tuesday.

Cardinals overwhelmed by Beavers

WINLOCK — The sledding didn’t get any easier for the Winlock boys basketball team, which fell to 1A Tenino at home Friday, 70-53.

Big man Takari Hickle worked over the Cardinals to the tune of 27 points for the Beavers, who jumped out to a 15-4 lead after a quarter.

Payton Sickles led Winlock with 19 points, and Chase Scofield added 14. Collin Regalado and Cole Fray-Parmantier both pitched in nine.

Winlock (0-3) will get its first crack at a 2B opponent Tuesday when it hosts Toledo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.