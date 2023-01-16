1A/ 2B Boys Basketball: Marin, Castle Rock overpowers Kalama 54-39 to open MLK Tribute

The Castle Rock Rockets got out to an early lead, which was good.

But not only did Castle Rock jump out quick, but they overpowered Kalama all the for a 54-39 win in the first game of the MLK Jr. Tribute hosted by Lower Columbia College on Monday.

Trevor Rogen gave Castle Rock an early 3-0 lead before the Chinooks brought it to within one. That would be the closest Kalama would get as the drama slowly slipped away from the holiday opener.

Trystin Marin of the Rockets took over the rest of the way. He’d knock down two threes over the course of three minutes in order to give Castle Rock a 9-4 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter. By the end of the first quarter The Rock held a 15-7 lead.

Marin and the Rockets didn’t stop there. They would go up by 10 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter. Throughout the next two minutes, Kalama would get within seven, until Marin struck another from beyond the arc to make it 24-14 with two minutes left in the half. That finished off the Rockets scoring for the first half as they took a 24-16 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, Castle Rock’s defense struggled a bit as Kalama started scratching its way back. In the fourth, though, the Rockets once again picked up steam offensively.

“The biggest thing for us is we have to play better in the third quarter,” said CR coach Andrew Johnson. “Our last couple third quarters have been terrible. Today was a big step in us coming out half and continuing the momentum. So I’m pretty proud of them for that.”

James Montgomery was a big reason for the Rockets playing better in the second half at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Leading the charge offensively for Castle Rock was Marin finishing with 24 points. Rogen finished with eight, James Montgomery added seven points in his first game back for the Rockets.

“Getting James Montgomery back,” Johnson continued. “He’s been out for the past seven games. So getting our big guy guy back in the middle was and will very beneficial.”

With a chance to make the playoffs, Castle Rock is not getting ahead of themselves and are only focused on a game-by-game basis.

“Our goal right now is to go down to to La Center and hopefully play well,” Johnson said. “We took care of Kalama today and we’ll celebrate this one for 24 hours. Then we’ll worry about La Center come Wednesday. That’s all that matters to us right now.”

For the Chinooks there was little to celebrate on MLK Day. But defensively, Kalama was able to able to keep the Rockets close for most of the game.

“Defensively I think we’re fine,” said Kalama coach Wes Armstrong. “We’re working our tails off and getting better. Offensively we’re just really inefficient. We’re just not in sync, we’re not knocking down our shots. We missed too many lay-ins, and free throws. Once that happens, we’ll be a much better basketball team.”

But those offensive struggles were too much to overcome against 1A Castle Rock. In the third quarter the Chinooks found some breathing room and managed to make the game a little closer but at that point it was too little, too late.

The orange and black faithful saw their team moving the ball more efficiently out of the half and it showed on the stat sheet as well. Kaden Stariha led the team to their only double-digit quarter on the morning when he scored 10 of the Kalama’s 15 points.

“Kaden is huge for us and he know it,” Armstrong continued. “He’s still getting into basketball shape. He missed a lot of games and practices early on in the season. He’s our senior leader and we’re a much better ball club when he’s on the floor.”

The Chinooks had Castle Rock’s lead within striking distance for most of the contest. Whether the lead was 10 or under. Kalama had it in their sights, but just couldn’t capitalize when it came to making the key buckets they needed.

Stariha led the Chinooks with 13 points, Jaxxon Truesdell finished with 12 and Gavin McBride totaled eight points, while Laken Cochran and Jevan Lucente had two.

Kalama (1-11, 0-8) will square off against Winlock on the road, Wednesday.

Castle Rock (6-6, 3-2) will face La Center on the road, Wednesday.

And-One

The MLK Classic is an annual event that is held at Lower Columbia College. This year it four local teams with Castle Rock and Kalama getting things started before the Kelso boys and girls teams took their turn later in the day. For all of Monday’s results, including scores for Tumwater, Skyview, Union, Chief Leschi, Adna and Napavine, check online at TDN.com and in Wednesday’s print edition of The Daily News.