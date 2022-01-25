1A/2B Boys Basketball: Cournyer scores 27, Toledo scorches Eatonville

EATONVILLE — A 25-point fourth quarter put Toledo over the top in a non-league boys basketball tilt against 1A Eatonville on Monday.

Jake Cournyer scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Riverhawks just 48-hours after being held to three points by Adna. He added six assists, four rebounds and three steals to his happy totals before the night was through.

That sort of stat line, along with the two other Riverhawks in double digits had Toledo coach Grady Fallon feeling like his team had gotten their groove back after being held to scores in the 30’s twice last week.

“I can’t believe the comments from the crowd, like man your ball movement was awesome tonight. You guys are playing like a team,” Fallon said.

Conner Olmstead put up 18 points behind Cournyer and Carson Gould dropped in 14 of his own. Fallon noted that the win over the Cruisers was likely the first time Toledo had three players score in double figures all season long.

“I thought we did a good job of kicking the ball up the sidelines and making the defense get back,” Fallon said. “Conner Olmstead had a great game.”

Fallon also noted that Olmstead missed a wide open dunk on the run and should have finished with 20 points.

Toledo owned a 35-31 lead at halftime but fell behind by one point entering the fourth quarter to necessitate the comeback. Still, the Riverhawks never gave up more than 16 points in a quarter in order to limit the overall damage.

That consistent defensive effort also had the Toledo braintrust feeling good about the direction their ferry is pointed.

“Eatonville is supposed to be the top of the 1A in their league,” Fallon said. “We got their best player in foul trouble but at the same time we just played good basketball.”

Kaven Winters added six points and five rebounds for Toledo, which was playing without Rogan Stanley due to a sore back.

“It’s almost like the guys played harder because he wasn’t there,” Fallon said.

Toledo (12-5, 3-4 league) was scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday. The Riverhawks’ game at Wahkiakum on Friday has been postponed.

