1A/2B Boys Basketball: Castle Rock can’t complete comeback against Adna at Moda Center

PORTLAND — Adam Partridge’s 29-point effort wasn’t quite enough as Castle Rock nearly navigated its way through a tough Adna team on the big stage at the Moda Center on Saturday. The Rockets fell behind early and climbed all the way back, but fell just shy of picking up a novelty win on the NBA court as the Pirates prevailed 49-44 in a non-league matchup.

The loss was a first on the season for the boys in red and white.

“We couldn’t quite get over the hump, but we made our best effort at it,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said.

Castle Rock fell into a big hole early as the Pirates built a nine-point lead in the first quarter. The Rockets were able to hang around for a while, but Adna hade extended the lead to 12 by the third quarter.

That’s when the Rockets, who only scheduled the game Thursday after Toutle Lake was forced to back out, finally broke the barrier and made things work on both ends of the floor.

“We just said our rotations defensively need to be better and if we can fix that, that will lead to more offensive opportunities,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “We saw that in the third quarter. We made a good run, made some good plays and got out in transition.”

The Rockets broke off on a 14-4 run to close the third quarter and pull within a bucket at 33-31. Partridge was the driving force in the big swing with 10 of the 14 points.

“It’s really his first time being the guy in every situation,” Tilton said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get anything going on the perimeter, but we saw a mismatch and we went at it and Adam Partridge had a hell of a night.”

Partridge, a four-year starter for the Rockets that’s “been through everything” with the team, was the only consistency the Rockets could find in the Rose City.

“We needed every one of them to even keep it close,” Tilton said of Partridge’s scoring. “I commend him for his effort. It was great.”

The Pirates put together a brief run early in the fourth to extend the lead back to eight, which was enough to douse the Rockets' red glare.

Partridge led the Rockets with eight rebounds to go along with his team-high 29 points. Trevor Rogen added eight points, going 2-for-2 from long range, while Trystin Marin chipped in six points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss.

The Rockets now enter unfamiliar territory this season, coming off their first loss of the year. But Tilton isn’t worried in the long run.

“We’re right where we want to be,” he said. “That’s a top 10 team in the RPI, we’re a top-10 team based off of today. That’s a great game.”

The Pirates hit eight 3-pointers from behind the NBA arc in Saturday’s matchup, making up for their lack of size against Partridge in the paint. Adna was led by Seth Meister, who scored 20 points with the help of four three-pointers.

“They shoot the ball," Tilton said. "I was very proud of our ability to fight back when things weren’t easy, so I credit our guys.”

The Rockets also weren’t at full strength and they'll look to add players back into the lineup moving forward.

“We’re still a little short-staffed,” Tilton said. “We don’t have Lane (Partridge) who’s not here today, Landon Gardner is coming back for us.”

Tilton has seen both sides of the big arena down south. First as a player during his senior year at Mark Morris and now as the Rockets’ head honcho.

“It was just a great environment as a kid,” Tilton said. “I still remember that experience. Then coming back as a coach has been really something special. You come as a player, you come as a coach. It was awesome.”

He said he thinks the big stage might have played a role in the Rockets slow start as they battled some early jitters, but he hopes they cherish the experience to play on the home court of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

“I hope all of them can reflect as they get older and become adults and say ‘I got to play there. That was a really cool experience,’” Tilton said.

Castle Rock (6-1) will now play up a classification as they host 2A Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.