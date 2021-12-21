1A/2A Boys Basketball: Red hot Ridgefield shoots past Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Coming off a tough loss to Adna at the Moda Center on Saturday, Castle Rock was looking to make a run at 2A Ridgefield on Tuesday before taking a break for the holidays. But the Spudders had different ideas dancing in their heads and subsequently shot lights out from long range to blow out the Rockets away, 86-40.

The Spudders had struggled from beyond the arc their last three games, but they buried those struggles early on Monday. Ridgefield came out shooting hot from the jump, nailing five 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 25-4 lead on the Rockets.

That left the Rockets trying to dig out of a hole the entire way. But Ridgefield kept pushing and hitting shots, gaining more ground on the Rockets at each stage.

The Spudders made a staggering 16-of-23 shots from long range on the night to power their road victory.

Nathan Semlick led the Spudders with 22 points, draining six threes on nine attempts. Colten Castro also had a hot-shooting night for Ridgefield, finishing 4-for-4 from the field.

Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said the Rockets came out flat and mentioned that he felt the environment was a bit strange with a non-league game just before the week-long holiday break. But that doesn’t mean the night was entirely wasted as the Rockets continue to prepare for their 1A TriCo League schedule on the other side of the New Year.

“We now see up close and personal what that next level of competition is,” Tilton said. “King’s Way, they play a ferocious style. La Center plays a really in-your-face intense style. So, being able to see that up close and personal."

An additional upside was the return of senior Landon Gardner to the court for the Rockets. Gardner started games during his freshman and sophomore seasons, but missed all of the COVID-shortened spring season with an injury.

On Tuesday he made his debut for the Rockets and brought a “great senior presence” to the floor, scoring seven fourth quarter points and adding some additional size to help take some of the attention away from Adam Partridge in the paint.

“He just adds IQ. He adds leadership,” Tilton said. “Everything you expect from a senior, he brings it to the table and he’s very talented. We’re excited to get him back and we’ll see what happens moving forward with him.”

Trystin Marin got back to from and scored 14 on the night to lead the Rockets. David Garcia added seven points in the loss.

Castle Rock (6-2) has nine days off before taking on Napavine on the road on Dec. 30. They will then open 1A TriCo league play at King’s Way Christian on Jan. 5.

Checking in on the 2A GSHL

The Spudders are hardly slouches in the Southwest Washington playin field. Ridgefield currently has a 4-1 record in the 2A Greater St. Helens League that features local teams R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Woodland. They are currently sitting in second place behind the unbeaten Lumberjacks.

The Spudders have already knocked off the Monarchs this season, but they’ve suffered their only league loss at the hands of R.A. Long.

Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum has local ties as a former player and assistant coach at Lower Columbia College under then-coach Jim Roffler. Right now, Buffum said it’s the Jacks’ league to lose, and everyone else appears to be fighting for second place.

“R.A. Long is head-to-toe above everybody else right now,” Buffum said. “Followed by what looks like a log jam. I’d say Woodland, Mark Morris and us are probably all in there.”

Buffum also said a scrappy Washougal team could work its way into the second-tier mix, but the Lumberjacks are a well known commodity at this point.

“They have two of the best players, if not the two best players in the league on one team with a bunch of other guys who are doing their job,” Buffum said.

Of course Buffum is referring to the 6-foot 8-inch “big, bouncy guy” known as Aaron Ofstun and the “Steph Curry range type of shooter” who goes by Cavin Holden.

Buffum isn’t sure if any team can shake things up and take down the Jacks, but he said it might be the cross town rivals that have the best shot.

“R.A. Long might slip up in league, but I would doubt it,” he said. “Mark Morris would be the only team that I think might have that chance with the rivalry game.”

