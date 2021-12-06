1A/2A Boys Basketball: Huge third quarter lifts Castle Rock over Hockinson

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock boys basketball team continued a strong start to the season on Saturday as they played up a classification against 2A Hockinson and walked away with a 49-37 win.

The third quarter made the difference for the Rockets. After the Hawks defense held Castle Rock to just 15 points in the first half, the Rockets took off in the third quarter, putting together a massive run with strong play on both sides of the ball as the Rockets outscored the Hawks 25-4 to turn a 17-15 halftime deficit into a 40-21 lead in a major swing of momentum.

Adam Partridge led the Rockets and posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds while guarding Hockinson’s Samuel Kelly, listed at 7 feet tall.

“A great win for this team,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Even going against a 7-footer, Adam Partridge had his greatest game in a Castle Rock uniform”

Tilton added that Partridge’s big night was sparked by “effort plays” as he hustled to grab boards to make up for the height disadvantage.

Chance Naugle and Lane Partridge both scored 14 points for the second game in a row, providing consistency for the Rockets. Tilton said Naugle’s presence on the floor was key in the win.

“Chance Naugle was also paramount in hitting timely threes and doing an excellent job as a communicator,” he said.

Naugle was consistent throughout by nailing four 3’s and spreading them across the game with one in each quarter.

The Rockets have thrived early in the season by playing hounding defense and working the fast break on the other end of the floor.

“For the third game in a row, our defense — which was led by Chase Rusher — carried us to easy offense,” Tilton said, noting the consistency from his team as they begin to form an identity.

Kelly led the Hawks with 12 points on the night, six of which came after the Rockets already had things locked up in the fourth quarter.

Castle Rock (3-0) will look to stay unbeaten when they hit the road against Hoquiam on Friday.

