Boys Basketball roundup: Tigers outrun Mules in season opener

Going into halftime down nine after two quarters best described as suboptimal, coach Grady Fallon’s message to his team was simple:

“Let’s not have a half like that again. Let’s cut it in half by the end of the third, and then shoot for it at the end.”

Instead, Toledo played Rainier even in the third, and still trailed by nine heading to the final eight minutes of regulation. The hosts made up ground slowly, working their way to the line, where they went 8-for-11 on free throws to help their trek back to contention.

Down three with 30 seconds left, Toledo missed a shot from the baseline and was forced to foul, but the Mountaineers missed both their free throws. On the next trip down the floor with the clock ticking, Gould — a post player making his first varsity appearance — got the ball out wide with 18 seconds left.

“He stepped out into the corner and let it rip,” Fallon said. “He was open, so he took it, and he made it. It was cool, the whole gym blew up.”