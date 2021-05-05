Boys Basketball roundup: Comets shower down threes on Trojans; Rockets drop opener

NASELLE — After a game that provided an opportunity to get its greenhorns some experience on Tuesday, the Naselle boys basketball team brought out its big guns at home against Pe Ell, and the full-strength Comets were simply too much for the Trojans to handle in a 76-30 beatdown in 1B boys basketball.
Seniors Kolby Glenn, Warren Wirkkala, and Jimmy Strange — all of whom remained on the bench in the Comets’ season-opener against the Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday— made their debuts on Wednesday. Glenn matched the Trojans by himself with 30 points in his first time on the court in 15 months, Wirkkala pitched in 12, and Strange scored nine.
“They looked good,” said Naselle assistant coach Tucker Glenn, who was filling in for head coach Bill Olsen. “It’s just fun to see that crew play. They share the ball well, there’s no real ball hogs out of the bunch. They hit the open guy when they’re open, but they take the shot when it’s their opportunity. Real team players, all around.”
With the senior trio all getting back into the flow of the game, along with getting used to playing in masks and working with this year’s roster at game speed, Naselle etched out a small lead in the first quarter, going up just 19-12 after eight minutes of play.
“That first quarter, we were still kind of knocking the rust off with our defensive rotations and our offensive execution,” coach Glenn said. “Then things started rolling in the second for us.”
“Rolling” doesn’t quite do the second quarter justice for Naselle. Everything that could have gone right for the Comets did go right in an eight-minute barrage of three-pointers, steals, transition buckets, and free throws. Kolby Glenn hit three triples — he ended the game with five to lead the team — and Wirkkala sank two himself. Meanwhile, the Comets put the clamps on the Trojans completely, and by halftime Naselle led 52-16 after outscoring Pe Ell 33-4 in the second quarter.
“We got into a pretty good pace, what we’re looking for as far as getting up and down the floor and hitting our outside shots,” coach Glenn said. “But it spurs off of our defense.”
Junior Joey Strange matched his brother with nine points, while Kolten Lindstrom added eight in the win.
Naselle (2-0) was slated to wrap up a season-opening stretch of three games in three days against Firm Foundation on Thursday.
Shorthanded Rockets fall in opener
VANCOUVER — Down more than a few bodies — and four out of its normal starting five — the Castle Rock boys basketball team had a rough night on the scoreboard, but coach Hayden Tilton liked what he saw out of the Rockets that did play in a 74-29 loss to King’s Way Christian on Wednesday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Tilton said.
The Knights controlled the game from the opening tip, holding a 23-3 lead after a quarter of play. King’s Way held Castle Rock to single-digits in each of the first three quarters, but the Rockets battled to outscore the hosts in the fourth, 12-11.
“These guys were thrown into the fire and never gave up,” Tilton said.
Adam Partridge led all scorers with 17 points and added 10 rebounds to his statline. Lance Wirkkala posted 10 points, and Chase Rusher put up two to round out Castle Rock’s scoring.
Castle Rock (0-1) is scheduled to play at Goldendale on Saturday.