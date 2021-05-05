Boys Basketball roundup: Comets shower down threes on Trojans; Rockets drop opener

NASELLE — After a game that provided an opportunity to get its greenhorns some experience on Tuesday, the Naselle boys basketball team brought out its big guns at home against Pe Ell, and the full-strength Comets were simply too much for the Trojans to handle in a 76-30 beatdown in 1B boys basketball.

Seniors Kolby Glenn, Warren Wirkkala, and Jimmy Strange — all of whom remained on the bench in the Comets’ season-opener against the Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday— made their debuts on Wednesday. Glenn matched the Trojans by himself with 30 points in his first time on the court in 15 months, Wirkkala pitched in 12, and Strange scored nine.

“They looked good,” said Naselle assistant coach Tucker Glenn, who was filling in for head coach Bill Olsen. “It’s just fun to see that crew play. They share the ball well, there’s no real ball hogs out of the bunch. They hit the open guy when they’re open, but they take the shot when it’s their opportunity. Real team players, all around.”

With the senior trio all getting back into the flow of the game, along with getting used to playing in masks and working with this year’s roster at game speed, Naselle etched out a small lead in the first quarter, going up just 19-12 after eight minutes of play.