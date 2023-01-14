Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
At Kelso
FALCONS 51, HILANDERS 39
Prairie 14 7 12 18 – 51
Kelso 8 13 11 7 – 39
PRA (51) — C. Smith 11, E. Smith 1, Kissinger 8, Coughran 2, Clouse 20, Renk 9
KEL (39) — Milligan 3, Roe 4, Moe 5, Freeman 2, Ruhland 8, Grumbois 13, Bettineski 4
At Vancouver
EAGLES 55, MONARCHS 40
Mark Morris 11 13 5 11 — 40
Hudson’s Bay 13 13 13 16 — 55
MM (40) — Noel 8, Harris 2, Schlecht 8, Makaiwi 4, Merzoian 12, Mejia 6.
HB (55) — Stephens 24, Bond 2, M. Gonzalez 20, S. Gonzalez 3, Johnson-Brown 4, E. Mady 2.
At Stevenson
BULLDOGS 50, ROCKETS 33
Castle Rock 7 4 11 11 — 33
Stevenson 17 10 5 18 — 50
CR (33) — Logan 6, Cole 3, Ogden 2, Bayes 11, Alblinger 9, Davis 2.
STV (50) — Obias 21, Spencer 14, Hulsey-Bible 7, Wallace 2, Brigham 2.
At Onalaska
CHINOOKS 45, LOGGERS 37
Kalama 18 17 6 4 — 45
Onalaska 5 8 10 14 — 37
KAL (45) — Johnston 18, Doerty 8, Johnson 10, Given 4, Larsen 3, Brandenburg 2.
ONY (37) — Ikola 2, Haight 6, Talley 2, K. Sandridge 3, B. Sandridge 23, Berg 1
At Morton
DUCKS 47, TIMBERWOLVES 34
Toutle Lake 12 7 13 15 – 47
Morton-White Pass 8 10 9 7 – 34
TL (47) — L. Dean 10, C. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 6, K. Dean 2, J. Smith 5, Cooper 10, K. Smith 11
MWP (34) — K. Armstrong 16, M. Armstrong 7, Miller 8, Gonzalez 3
At Adna
PIRATES 72, MULES 28
Wahkiakum 5 4 12 7 – 28
Adna 18 16 22 16 – 72
WAK (28) — McKinley 6, Abdul-Kariem 3, Flemming 6, Kerstetter 9, Niemeyer 4
ADN (72) — Hallom 18, B. Loose 7, Guard 7, A. Humphrey 2, K. Humphrey 9, N. Loose 2, K. VonMoos 21, A. VonMoos 2, Chapman 4
Boys Basketball
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 76, FALCONS 68
Kelso 18 19 19 20 – 76
Prairie 17 21 14 16 – 68
KEL (76) – Henderson 16, Smith 8, Lukas 3, Yore 9, Mitchell 8, Eastham 7, Stewart 18
PRA (68) – Juhl 6, Kousonsavath 35, Davis 4, Carter 13, Newsome 6
At The Lumberdome
LUMBERJACKS 60, HAWKS 24
Hockinson 12 1 6 5 — 24
R.A. Long 19 11 19 11 — 60
HOC (24) — Wall 7, Williams 5, Kitchen 5, James 3, Povazhniuk 3, Gumringer 2.
RAL (60) — Holden 26, Cook 8, Jenkins 7, Brown 6, Gabbard 3, Rothwell 3, Irwin 3, Thill 2, Rooklidge 2.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 84, EAGLES 40
Mark Morris 22 24 27 11 — 84
Hudson’s Bay 13 9 8 10 — 40
MM (84) — Dietz 7, Parlin 21, Gray 4, Olson 19, Stevens 2, Hammond 8, Bogner 4, Morrow 6, Thornton 6, Stephens 7.
HB (40) — N/A.
At Woodland
BEAVERS 75, RAPIDS 65
Columbia River 9 14 16 26 – 65
Woodland 17 20 15 23 – 75
CR (65) — Richardson 12, A. Reeder 8, Fitzwilson 7, J. Reeder 13, Shevon 2, Hoey 19, Valdez 4
WDL (75) — Swett 17, Philpot 13, Huddleston 21, Logan 13, Burns 11
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 69, BENDERS 30
South Bend 7 7 11 5 – 30
Ilwaco 17 11 24 17 – 69
SB (30) — Yi 1, Posada 2, Flynn 3, Kirpes 2, Carlson 10, Reidinger 4, Medina 1, Williams 3
ILW (69) — West 6, Morris 32, Hopkins 3, Pelas 2, Turner 20, Needham 6