High School Basketball

Box Scores

Kelso girls basketball Ruhland

Kelso's Bregan Ruhland leaps over the baseline to save a loose ball from sailing out of bounds during a 51-39 loss to Prairie, Friday, Jan. 13 in Kelso. Ruhland scored eight points in the loss.

 Jordan Nailon

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

At Kelso

FALCONS 51, HILANDERS 39

Prairie 14 7 12 18 – 51

Kelso 8 13 11 7 – 39

PRA (51) — C. Smith 11, E. Smith 1, Kissinger 8, Coughran 2, Clouse 20, Renk 9

KEL (39) — Milligan 3, Roe 4, Moe 5, Freeman 2, Ruhland 8, Grumbois 13, Bettineski 4

At Vancouver

EAGLES 55, MONARCHS 40

Mark Morris 11 13 5 11 — 40

Hudson’s Bay 13 13 13 16 — 55

MM (40) — Noel 8, Harris 2, Schlecht 8, Makaiwi 4, Merzoian 12, Mejia 6.

HB (55) — Stephens 24, Bond 2, M. Gonzalez 20, S. Gonzalez 3, Johnson-Brown 4, E. Mady 2.

At Stevenson

BULLDOGS 50, ROCKETS 33

Castle Rock 7 4 11 11 — 33

Stevenson 17 10 5 18 — 50

CR (33) — Logan 6, Cole 3, Ogden 2, Bayes 11, Alblinger 9, Davis 2.

STV (50) — Obias 21, Spencer 14, Hulsey-Bible 7, Wallace 2, Brigham 2.

At Onalaska

CHINOOKS 45, LOGGERS 37

Kalama 18 17 6 4 — 45

Onalaska 5 8 10 14 — 37

KAL (45) — Johnston 18, Doerty 8, Johnson 10, Given 4, Larsen 3, Brandenburg 2.

ONY (37) — Ikola 2, Haight 6, Talley 2, K. Sandridge 3, B. Sandridge 23, Berg 1

At Morton

DUCKS 47, TIMBERWOLVES 34

Toutle Lake 12 7 13 15 – 47

Morton-White Pass 8 10 9 7 – 34

TL (47) — L. Dean 10, C. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 6, K. Dean 2, J. Smith 5, Cooper 10, K. Smith 11

MWP (34) — K. Armstrong 16, M. Armstrong 7, Miller 8, Gonzalez 3

At Adna

PIRATES 72, MULES 28

Wahkiakum 5 4 12 7 – 28

Adna 18 16 22 16 – 72

WAK (28) — McKinley 6, Abdul-Kariem 3, Flemming 6, Kerstetter 9, Niemeyer 4

ADN (72) — Hallom 18, B. Loose 7, Guard 7, A. Humphrey 2, K. Humphrey 9, N. Loose 2, K. VonMoos 21, A. VonMoos 2, Chapman 4

Boys Basketball

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 76, FALCONS 68

Kelso 18 19 19 20 – 76

Prairie 17 21 14 16 – 68

KEL (76) – Henderson 16, Smith 8, Lukas 3, Yore 9, Mitchell 8, Eastham 7, Stewart 18

PRA (68) – Juhl 6, Kousonsavath 35, Davis 4, Carter 13, Newsome 6

At The Lumberdome

LUMBERJACKS 60, HAWKS 24

Hockinson 12 1 6 5 — 24

R.A. Long 19 11 19 11 — 60

HOC (24) — Wall 7, Williams 5, Kitchen 5, James 3, Povazhniuk 3, Gumringer 2.

RAL (60) — Holden 26, Cook 8, Jenkins 7, Brown 6, Gabbard 3, Rothwell 3, Irwin 3, Thill 2, Rooklidge 2.

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 84, EAGLES 40

Mark Morris 22 24 27 11 — 84

Hudson’s Bay 13 9 8 10 — 40

MM (84) — Dietz 7, Parlin 21, Gray 4, Olson 19, Stevens 2, Hammond 8, Bogner 4, Morrow 6, Thornton 6, Stephens 7.

HB (40) — N/A.

At Woodland

BEAVERS 75, RAPIDS 65

Columbia River 9 14 16 26 – 65

Woodland 17 20 15 23 – 75

CR (65) — Richardson 12, A. Reeder 8, Fitzwilson 7, J. Reeder 13, Shevon 2, Hoey 19, Valdez 4

WDL (75) — Swett 17, Philpot 13, Huddleston 21, Logan 13, Burns 11

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 69, BENDERS 30

South Bend 7 7 11 5 – 30

Ilwaco 17 11 24 17 – 69

SB (30) — Yi 1, Posada 2, Flynn 3, Kirpes 2, Carlson 10, Reidinger 4, Medina 1, Williams 3

ILW (69) — West 6, Morris 32, Hopkins 3, Pelas 2, Turner 20, Needham 6

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

High school basketball box scores from Thursday, Jan. 12 for teams from The Daily News coverage area including Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Ilwaco, Rainier, Clatskanie, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Winlock, Wahkiakum, Kalama, Three Rivers Christian and Naselle.

