Basketball regional brackets announced

With nearly every game of the district tournaments wrapped up, the WIAA seeding committees dropped their final rankings, setting up the next week of regionals and the state tournaments beyond. Here’s where local teams are bound:
3A
Boys
No. 16 Kelso vs. No. 17 Shorecrest (loser-out)
Girls
No. 7 Kelso vs. No. 2 Garfield
2A
Boys
No. 3 R.A. Long vs. No. 6 White River
No. 11 Mark Morris vs. No. 14 Prosser (loser-out)
1A
Boys
No. 11 Castle Rock vs. No. 14 Cedar Park Christian (loser-out)
2B
Boys
No. 1 Kalama vs. No. 8 Coupeville
No. 11 Toutle Lake vs. No. 14 Mabton (loser-out)
No. 15. Ilwaco/La Conner* vs. No. 10 Columbia Burbank (loser-out)
*Crossover game still in progress
Girls
No. 10 Wahkiakum vs. No. 15 Tonasket (loser-out)
1B
Boys
No. 11 Naselle vs. No. 14 Neah Bay (loser-out)
Girls
No. 10 Naselle vs. No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran (loser-out)