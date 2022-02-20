Basketball regional brackets announced

With nearly every game of the district tournaments wrapped up, the WIAA seeding committees dropped their final rankings, setting up the next week of regionals and the state tournaments beyond. Here’s where local teams are bound:

3A

Boys

No. 16 Kelso vs. No. 17 Shorecrest (loser-out)

Girls

No. 7 Kelso vs. No. 2 Garfield

2A

Boys

No. 3 R.A. Long vs. No. 6 White River

No. 11 Mark Morris vs. No. 14 Prosser (loser-out)

1A

Boys

No. 11 Castle Rock vs. No. 14 Cedar Park Christian (loser-out)

2B

Boys

No. 1 Kalama vs. No. 8 Coupeville

No. 11 Toutle Lake vs. No. 14 Mabton (loser-out)

No. 15. Ilwaco/La Conner* vs. No. 10 Columbia Burbank (loser-out)

*Crossover game still in progress

Girls

No. 10 Wahkiakum vs. No. 15 Tonasket (loser-out)

1B

Boys

No. 11 Naselle vs. No. 14 Neah Bay (loser-out)

Girls

No. 10 Naselle vs. No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran (loser-out)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0