agate
High School Basketball

Area Box Scores

Mark Morris and Woodland girls basketball

Players from Woodland and Mark Morris look for the ball after it popped loose on the Beavers' end of the court during a 2A GSHL girls basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Woodland. Woodland's Sydney George (left) came up with the ball but the Monarchs went on to twin 52-38.

 Jordan Nailon

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

At Woodland

MONARCHS 52, BEAVERS 38

Mark Morris 22 6 12 12 — 52

Woodland 5 9 13 11 — 38

MM (52) — Merzoian 20, Mejia 9, Noel 7, Schlecht 7, Harris 3, Blain 2, Makaiwi 2.

WDL (38) — R. Stading 12, Bunger 9, A. Stading 6, George 4.

At Kalama

MULES 57, CHINOOKS 46

Wahkiakum 20 6 19 12 — 57

Kalama 11 14 12 9 — 46

WAH (57) — McKinley 6, Abdul-Kariem 3, Fleming 1, Kerstetter 16, Niemeyer 31

KAL (46) — Hollifield 2, Brandenburg 4, Johnston 15, Cadigan 2, Doerty 4, Meyer 2, Johnson 8, Larsen 9

At Lumberdome

EAGLES 63, LUMBERJILLS 32

Hudson’s Bay 18 9 19 17 – 63

R.A. Long 6 9 9 8 — 32

HB (63) — Stephens 22, Bond 18, Gonzalez 11, Johnson-Brown 7, Kasinger 4, Mady 1

RAL (32) — Brown 2, Box 8, Garwood 6, House 10, Ofstun 4, Byrnes 2

At Forks

SPARTANS 75, FISHERMEN 64

Ilwaco 15 21 11 17 — 64

Forks 16 23 22 14 — 75

ILW (64) — Bittner 2, Zuern 12, Sheldon 12, Gray 9, Warfield 12, McKinstry 17

FOR (75) — Johnson 4, Wood 21, Whorton 3, Johnson 27, Gaydeski-St. John 5, Ramos 3, Wallerstedt 2, Neel 10

At Toutle

DUCKS 70, CARDINALS 19

Winlock 5 4 8 2 — 19

Toutle Lake 14 22 17 17 — 70

WIN (19) — Kelly 8, Wisner 2, Sancho 2, Garcia 2, Peppers 5.

TL (70) — L. Dean 20, Thayer 16, Thomas 10, K. Dean 5, Lorenson 3, Cooper 5, Smith 6, Kilponen 5.

At Napavine

TIGERS 68, RIVERHAWKS 28

Toledo 5 6 5 12 — 28

Napavine 26 21 11 10 — 68

TOL (28) — Holter 4, Arceo-Hansen 2, Hill 5, Stanley 7, Bowen 6.

NAP (68) — McCoy 9, Kaut 10, Gall 7, O’Neill 18, Schutz 5, Evander 5, Hamilton 11, Gilbert 3.

Boys Basketball

At Kalama

MULES 68, CHINOOKS 35

Wahkiakum 26 16 15 11 — 68

Kalama 11 11 1 12 — 35

WAH (68) — Moore 4, Barrett 4, Johnson 5, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Niemela 6, Carlson 26, Collupy 2, Sause 2

KAL (35) — McBride 8, Stariha 6, Truesdell 3, Lucente 2, Cochran 2, Koski 3, Greeley 1, Schlangen 6, Davidson 2, Brightbill 2

At Vernonia, Ore.

LOGGERS 64, COLUMBIANS 43

Rainier 5 7 26 5 — 43

Vernonia 15 11 19 19 — 64

RAN (43) — Gutenberger 3, Setzer 4, McGill 8, Ellis 18, Biddix 10.

VER (64) — Erhardt 2, Ota 15, Hahn 4, Wolf 5, Jones 12 ,McCallum 20, Terry 6.

