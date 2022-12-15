Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
At Woodland
MONARCHS 52, BEAVERS 38
Mark Morris 22 6 12 12 — 52
Woodland 5 9 13 11 — 38
MM (52) — Merzoian 20, Mejia 9, Noel 7, Schlecht 7, Harris 3, Blain 2, Makaiwi 2.
WDL (38) — R. Stading 12, Bunger 9, A. Stading 6, George 4.
At Kalama
MULES 57, CHINOOKS 46
Wahkiakum 20 6 19 12 — 57
Kalama 11 14 12 9 — 46
WAH (57) — McKinley 6, Abdul-Kariem 3, Fleming 1, Kerstetter 16, Niemeyer 31
KAL (46) — Hollifield 2, Brandenburg 4, Johnston 15, Cadigan 2, Doerty 4, Meyer 2, Johnson 8, Larsen 9
At Lumberdome
EAGLES 63, LUMBERJILLS 32
Hudson’s Bay 18 9 19 17 – 63
R.A. Long 6 9 9 8 — 32
HB (63) — Stephens 22, Bond 18, Gonzalez 11, Johnson-Brown 7, Kasinger 4, Mady 1
RAL (32) — Brown 2, Box 8, Garwood 6, House 10, Ofstun 4, Byrnes 2
At Forks
SPARTANS 75, FISHERMEN 64
Ilwaco 15 21 11 17 — 64
Forks 16 23 22 14 — 75
ILW (64) — Bittner 2, Zuern 12, Sheldon 12, Gray 9, Warfield 12, McKinstry 17
FOR (75) — Johnson 4, Wood 21, Whorton 3, Johnson 27, Gaydeski-St. John 5, Ramos 3, Wallerstedt 2, Neel 10
At Toutle
DUCKS 70, CARDINALS 19
Winlock 5 4 8 2 — 19
Toutle Lake 14 22 17 17 — 70
WIN (19) — Kelly 8, Wisner 2, Sancho 2, Garcia 2, Peppers 5.
TL (70) — L. Dean 20, Thayer 16, Thomas 10, K. Dean 5, Lorenson 3, Cooper 5, Smith 6, Kilponen 5.
At Napavine
TIGERS 68, RIVERHAWKS 28
Toledo 5 6 5 12 — 28
Napavine 26 21 11 10 — 68
TOL (28) — Holter 4, Arceo-Hansen 2, Hill 5, Stanley 7, Bowen 6.
NAP (68) — McCoy 9, Kaut 10, Gall 7, O’Neill 18, Schutz 5, Evander 5, Hamilton 11, Gilbert 3.
Boys Basketball
At Kalama
MULES 68, CHINOOKS 35
Wahkiakum 26 16 15 11 — 68
Kalama 11 11 1 12 — 35
WAH (68) — Moore 4, Barrett 4, Johnson 5, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Niemela 6, Carlson 26, Collupy 2, Sause 2
KAL (35) — McBride 8, Stariha 6, Truesdell 3, Lucente 2, Cochran 2, Koski 3, Greeley 1, Schlangen 6, Davidson 2, Brightbill 2
At Vernonia, Ore.
LOGGERS 64, COLUMBIANS 43
Rainier 5 7 26 5 — 43
Vernonia 15 11 19 19 — 64
RAN (43) — Gutenberger 3, Setzer 4, McGill 8, Ellis 18, Biddix 10.
VER (64) — Erhardt 2, Ota 15, Hahn 4, Wolf 5, Jones 12 ,McCallum 20, Terry 6.