High School
Boys Basketball
At Kelso
HILANDERS 88, TORNADOS 79
Yelm 18 14 11 36 — 79
Kelso 14 15 27 32 — 88
YLM (79) — Smith 28, D. Aalona 5, M. Aalona 34, Segarra 3, Schaler 5, Harris 2, Carter 2
KEL (88) — Henderson 24, Smith 5, Marshall 14, Lukas 2, Yore 23, Eastham 7, Stewart 12
At Rochester
FISHERMEN 58, WILDCATS 43
Ilwaco 11 18 16 13 — 58
Ocosta 7 9 11 16 — 43
ILW (58) — West 5, Morris 9, Rogers 3, Kuhn 2, Peals 4, Turner 21, Needham 14.
OCO (43) — Figueroa 3, K. Agramon 6, Lewis 2, X. Prigmore 14, Huerta 2, Matthews 2, J. Agramon 2, Turner 3, Lewis 9.
At Eatonville
CRUISERS 64, ROCKETS 53
Castle Rock 14 12 14 13 — 53
Eatonville 16 21 12 15 — 64
CR (53) — Marin 33, Rogen 2, Partridge 9, Montgomery 9
EAT (64) — Bruun 4, S. Brannon 24, Nueva 2, S. Taylor 1, Clevenger 12, Klumpar 5, Cox 16
At A.G. West High School
SEAGULLS 73, DUCKS 69
Raymond 15 15 21 22 — 73
Toutle Lake 18 14 18 19 — 69
RAY (73) — Anderson 31, Gunderson 16, Hutson 13, Quintana 11, Snodgrass 2
TL (69) — Swanson 23, Cox 18, Younker 10, Nicholson 7, Fraidenburg 4, Kimball 4, Grabenhorst 3
At A.G. West High School
MOUNTAINEERS 68, RIVERHAWKS 40
Toledo 7 19 10 4 — 40
Rainier 18 14 18 12 — 68
TOL (40)— Winters 13, Stanley 12, Olmstead 9, Fallon 2, Weeks 2, Gale 2
RAI (68) — Howell 15, Jake Meldrum 13, Josh Meldrum 11, Boesch 9, Jimmy Meldrum 7, Anderson 7, Owen 6
Girls Basketball
At Ted M. Natt Court
MONARCHS 42, BOBCATS 23
Aberdeen 4 7 6 6 — 23
Mark Morris 15 13 11 3 — 42
ABD (23) — Troeh 2, Hood 2, Mainio 2, Phimmasone 1, Gore 16.
MM (42) — Noel 8, Harris 4, Schlecht 8, Blain 4, Merzoian 12, Mejia 6.
At Tumwater
THUNDERBIRDS 51, BEAVERS 26
Woodland 8 5 7 6 — 26
Tumwater 7 8 21 15 — 51
WDL (26) — A. Stading 3, Bunger 3, R. Stading 6, Lindsay 4, Hughes 10
TUM (51) — Simmons 2, Waltermeyer 14, Beebe 7, Gjurasic 2, Brewer 20, Sumrok 4, Larson 2