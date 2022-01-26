Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
At Ted Natt Court
MONARCHS 74, BEAVERS 54
Woodland 6 12 21 15 — 54
Mark Morris 25 14 20 15 — 74
WOD (54) — Swett 18, Logan 14, Burns 7, Heidgerken 5, Martynowicz 5, Huddleston 3, Philpot 2.
MM (74) — Olson 19, Parlin 17, Hendrickson 17, Dietz 15, Bartell 4, Ness 2.
At Vancouver
LUMBERJACKS 91, EAGLES 33
R.A. Long 26 13 30 22 — 91
Hudson’s Bay 8 1 12 12 — 33
RAL (91) — Holden 33, Harris 21, Rooklidge 10, Gabbard 8, Brown 8, Mize 6, Millian 3, Cook 2.
HB (33) — Gordon 11, Ballman 8, Goode 6, Gonzalez 4, Hossen 2.
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 60, T-WOLVES 34
Kelso 19 14 16 11 — 60
Heritage 5 8 13 8 — 34
KEL (60) — Foust 31, Johnson 8, Stewart 6, Yore 4, Dillehay 3, Lukas 2, Hays 2, Eastham 2, Cooper 2.
HER (34) — Caston 9, Gill 8, Scott 7, Onick 4, McCord 4.
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 57, CRUISERS 55
Eatonville 14 10 14 17 — 55
Castle Rock 9 17 17 14 — 57
EAT (55) — Brunn 3, Brannon 11, McIlraith 17, Lucht 14, Cox 4, Wood 4, Storm 2.
CR (57) — Marin 9, Naugle 2, Rusher 2, L. Partridge 22, Gardner 6, Montgomery 2, A. Partridge 14.
At Lacey
FISHERMEN 77, WOLVERINES 50
Ilwaco 28 10 19 10 — 77
Northwest Christian 8 12 14 16 — 50
ILW (77) — J. Turner 26, Glenn 14, B. Turner 13, Morris 10, Needham 10, Rogers 3, Cutting 1.
NWC (50) — N/A.
At Warrenton, Ore.
WARRIORS 44, COLUMBIANS 40
Rainier 6 6 16 12 — 40
Warrenton (Ore.) 15 12 8 9 — 44
RNR (40) — Ellis 11, Womack 8, Tripp 6, Biddix 6, Painter 4, Stout 3, McGill 2.
WAR (44) — Moha 13, Little 13, Daniels 8, Earls 6, Bodden 4.
Girls Basketball
At Kelso
HILANDERS 60, T-WOLVES 26
Heritage 7 4 8 7 — 26
Kelso 18 14 15 13 — 60
HER (26) — Rosenbaum 12, Salavea 6, Kirby 5,Bautista 3.
KEL (60) — Fraley 39, Kaiser 8, Ruhland 4, Milligan 2, Ross , Little 2, Grumbois 2, Moe 1.
At Castle Rock
CRUISERS 42, ROCKETS 33
Castle Rock 7 6 7 13 — 33
Eatonville 6 13 10 13 — 42
CR (33) — Wirkkala 7, Ogden 4, Logan 5, Mosqueda 9, Bayes 4, Albinger 4.
EAT (42) — Henley 6, Porter 4, Limbird 4, Bennett 2, Rath 18, Blocker 2, Anderson 6.
At Randle
RIVERHAWKS 60, T-WOLVES 48
Toledo 13 11 17 21
Morton-WP 12 12 11 13
TOL (60) — Clark 18, Langhaim 18, Dillon 11, Rodriguez 7, Marcil 4, Stanley 2, Bowen 4.
MWP (48) — Armstrong 17, Sams 11, Mays 10, Miller 4, Pendergrass 2, Hampton 2.
At Kalama
CARDINALS 76, CHINOOKS 31
Winlock 22 15 24 15 — 76
Kalama 10 6 6 9 — 31
WIN (76) — Kelly 9, Vigre 14, Chaney 4, Carper 16, Hall 31, Peppers 2.
KAL (31) — Berg 2, Codigon 2, Doerty 4, H. Johnson 4, S. Johnson 2, Larson 15.
At Warrenton, Ore.
COLUMBIANS 50, WARRIORS 34
Rainier 11 10 18 11 — 50
Warrenton (Ore.) 17 5 5 7 — 34
RNR (50) — Makinson 16, Budge 14, Knox 9, Melvin 4, Biddix 2, Schimmel 1.
WAR (34) — N/A.