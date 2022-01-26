 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Box Scores

  • 0
Rome Hendrickson MM Boys Basketball

Mark Morris' Rome Hendrickson fires a shot from deep while wide open against Woodland on Jan. 25 in Longview. Hendrickson finished the game 5-for-8 from downtown. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

At Ted Natt Court

MONARCHS 74, BEAVERS 54

Woodland 6 12 21 15 — 54

Mark Morris 25 14 20 15 — 74

WOD (54) — Swett 18, Logan 14, Burns 7, Heidgerken 5, Martynowicz 5, Huddleston 3, Philpot 2.

MM (74) — Olson 19, Parlin 17, Hendrickson 17, Dietz 15, Bartell 4, Ness 2.

At Vancouver

LUMBERJACKS 91, EAGLES 33

R.A. Long 26 13 30 22 — 91

Hudson’s Bay 8 1 12 12 — 33

RAL (91) — Holden 33, Harris 21, Rooklidge 10, Gabbard 8, Brown 8, Mize 6, Millian 3, Cook 2.

HB (33) — Gordon 11, Ballman 8, Goode 6, Gonzalez 4, Hossen 2.

People are also reading…

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 60, T-WOLVES 34

Kelso 19 14 16 11 — 60

Heritage 5 8 13 8 — 34

KEL (60) — Foust 31, Johnson 8, Stewart 6, Yore 4, Dillehay 3, Lukas 2, Hays 2, Eastham 2, Cooper 2.

HER (34) — Caston 9, Gill 8, Scott 7, Onick 4, McCord 4.

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 57, CRUISERS 55

Eatonville 14 10 14 17 — 55

Castle Rock 9 17 17 14 — 57

EAT (55) — Brunn 3, Brannon 11, McIlraith 17, Lucht 14, Cox 4, Wood 4, Storm 2.

CR (57) — Marin 9, Naugle 2, Rusher 2, L. Partridge 22, Gardner 6, Montgomery 2, A. Partridge 14.

At Lacey

FISHERMEN 77, WOLVERINES 50

Ilwaco 28 10 19 10 — 77

Northwest Christian 8 12 14 16 — 50

ILW (77) — J. Turner 26, Glenn 14, B. Turner 13, Morris 10, Needham 10, Rogers 3, Cutting 1.

NWC (50) — N/A.

At Warrenton, Ore.

WARRIORS 44, COLUMBIANS 40

Rainier 6 6 16 12 — 40

Warrenton (Ore.) 15 12 8 9 — 44

RNR (40) — Ellis 11, Womack 8, Tripp 6, Biddix 6, Painter 4, Stout 3, McGill 2.

WAR (44) — Moha 13, Little 13, Daniels 8, Earls 6, Bodden 4.

Girls Basketball

At Kelso

HILANDERS 60, T-WOLVES 26

Heritage 7 4 8 7 — 26

Kelso 18 14 15 13 — 60

HER (26) — Rosenbaum 12, Salavea 6, Kirby 5,Bautista 3.

KEL (60) — Fraley 39, Kaiser 8, Ruhland 4, Milligan 2, Ross , Little 2, Grumbois 2, Moe 1.

At Castle Rock

CRUISERS 42, ROCKETS 33

Castle Rock 7 6 7 13 — 33

Eatonville 6 13 10 13 — 42

CR (33) — Wirkkala 7, Ogden 4, Logan 5, Mosqueda 9, Bayes 4, Albinger 4.

EAT (42) — Henley 6, Porter 4, Limbird 4, Bennett 2, Rath 18, Blocker 2, Anderson 6.

At Randle

RIVERHAWKS 60, T-WOLVES 48

Toledo 13 11 17 21

Morton-WP 12 12 11 13

TOL (60) — Clark 18, Langhaim 18, Dillon 11, Rodriguez 7, Marcil 4, Stanley 2, Bowen 4.

MWP (48) — Armstrong 17, Sams 11, Mays 10, Miller 4, Pendergrass 2, Hampton 2.

At Kalama

CARDINALS 76, CHINOOKS 31

Winlock 22 15 24 15 — 76

Kalama 10 6 6 9 — 31

WIN (76) — Kelly 9, Vigre 14, Chaney 4, Carper 16, Hall 31, Peppers 2.

KAL (31) — Berg 2, Codigon 2, Doerty 4, H. Johnson 4, S. Johnson 2, Larson 15.

At Warrenton, Ore.

COLUMBIANS 50, WARRIORS 34

Rainier 11 10 18 11 — 50

Warrenton (Ore.) 17 5 5 7 — 34

RNR (50) — Makinson 16, Budge 14, Knox 9, Melvin 4, Biddix 2, Schimmel 1.

WAR (34) — N/A.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News