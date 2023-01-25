Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
At Ted M. Natt Court
MONARCHS 53, BEAVERS 45
Woodland 19 7 7 12 – 45
Mark Morris 8 13 18 14 – 53
WDL (45) — A. Stading 16, George 10, Bunger 2, R. Stading 11, Lindsay 4, Hughes 2
MM (53) — Noel 2, Schlecht 13, Blain 12, Makaiwi 4, Merzoian 12, Mejia 10
At Battle Ground
HILANDERS 47, TIGERS 32
Kelso 14 10 10 13 – 47
Battle Ground 6 10 2 14 – 32
KEL (47) — Milligan 2, Moore 4, Roe 8, Moe 11, Lee 8, Cannon 7, Grumbois 11, Bettineski 2
BG (32) — Robertson 4, Loll 4, Rosales 8, Loveall 6, Arn 6, Cooper 4
At Vancouver
EAGLES 69, LUMBERJILLS 36
R.A. Long 9 6 10 13 – 36
Hudson’s Bay 23 13 18 15 – 69
RAL (36) — Brown 6, Box 4, Huntley 2, Woodruff 3, House 19, Magana 4
HB (69) — Bond 17, Stephens 23, M. Gonzalez 19, S. Gonzalez 4, Johnson-Brown 6
At Napavine
TIGERS 69, DUCKS 51
Toutle Lake 9 13 19 10 — 51
Napavine 18 25 9 17 — 69
TL (51) — L. Dean 6, P. Thayer 6, K. Dean 8, J. Smith 2, H. Cooper 14, K. Smith 15.
NAP (69) — MccOy 8, Kaut 11, Gall 2, Tupuola 10, O’Neill 8, Schutz 6, Evander 3, Hamilton 21.
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 55, CARDINALS 38
Winlock 2 14 10 12 — 38
Kalama 16 16 15 8 — 55
WIN (38) — N/A.
KAL (55) — Brandenburg 3, Johnston 11, Doerty 6, Meyer 4, Wolf 2, Johnson 10, Given 4, Larsen 14.
At Adna
PIRATES 58, RIVERHAWKS 22
Toledo 8 3 5 6 — 22
Adna 15 23 12 8 — 58
TOL (22) — Holter 2, Lairson 1, Arceo-Hansen 6, Hill 4, Winters 6, Stanley 9.
ADN (58) — Hallom 6, Loose 10, Guard 25, VonMoos 15
At Naselle
COMETS 67, KODIAKS 23
Col. Adventist 8 6 4 5 — 23
Naselle 24 9 23 11 — 67
CAA (23) — Beem 1, Strubelt 8, Richards 6, Geisler 3, Hart 2, Mackenzie 3.
NAS (67) — Dunaagan 3, Davis 2, L. Katyryniuk 29, Colombo 7, Shrives 9, Johnson 5, A. Katyryniuk 10, Wilson 2.
At Clatskanie
BOBCATS 76, TIGERS 58
Nestucca 21 19 24 12 — 76
Clatskanie 17 9 14 18 — 58
NES (76) — Knigh 15, K. Hurliman 15, L. Hurliman 11, T. Knight 6, Webber 18, Love 7, Armstrong 4.
CLT (58) — Thomas 13, Sizemore 16, Ward 4, Helmen 25,
Boys Basketball
At Kelso
HILANDERS 104, TIGERS 94, 2OT
Battle Ground 20 19 23 20 10 2 – 94
Kelso 17 28 19 18 10 12 – 104
BG (94) — Ebinger 5, Copper 2, Robertson 10, Ta. Spencer 37, Currie 15, Smith 10, Ralphs 4, Tr. Spencer 11
KEL (104) — Henderson 19, Smith 2, Marshall 17, Yore 20, Mitchell 21, Eastham 11, Stewart 14
At Naselle
COMETS 85, KODIAKS 53
Col. Adventist 13 1311 16 — 53
Naselle 21 18 24 22 — 85
CAA (53) — Nielson 5, Payne 10, Pierce 5, Delaney 5, Payne 9, Carlton 9, Sissions 3, Dryer 5, Sausel 2.
NAS (85) — Helvey 4, Strange 11, J. Lindstrom 21, Pakenen 6, K. Lindstrom 27, Bergeson 5, Anderson 4, Hoff 2, Toftemark 5.
At Winlock
TIGERS 85, CARDINALS 42
Napavine 24 27 19 15 – 85
Winlock 2 11 15 14 – 42
NAP (85) — Kelly 3, Grose 22, Demarest 2, Denault 19, Nelson 4, Chambers 5, Prather 13, Harris 4, Bullock 5, Landrum 4, Watson 4
WIN (42) — Scofield 10, Cline 3, Svenson 9, Sickles 10, Ruiz 4, Norris 6