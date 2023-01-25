 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
High School Basketball

Area Box Scores

Mark Morris girls Kea Makaiwi basketball

Mark Morris' Kea Makaiwi guards Woodland's Addi Stading on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Ted M. Natt Court. The Monarchs overcame an early deficit to win 53-45.

 Katelyn Metzger

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

At Ted M. Natt Court

MONARCHS 53, BEAVERS 45

Woodland 19 7 7 12 – 45

Mark Morris 8 13 18 14 – 53

WDL (45) — A. Stading 16, George 10, Bunger 2, R. Stading 11, Lindsay 4, Hughes 2

MM (53) — Noel 2, Schlecht 13, Blain 12, Makaiwi 4, Merzoian 12, Mejia 10

At Battle Ground

HILANDERS 47, TIGERS 32

Kelso 14 10 10 13 – 47

Battle Ground 6 10 2 14 – 32

KEL (47) — Milligan 2, Moore 4, Roe 8, Moe 11, Lee 8, Cannon 7, Grumbois 11, Bettineski 2

BG (32) — Robertson 4, Loll 4, Rosales 8, Loveall 6, Arn 6, Cooper 4

At Vancouver

EAGLES 69, LUMBERJILLS 36

R.A. Long 9 6 10 13 – 36

Hudson’s Bay 23 13 18 15 – 69

RAL (36) — Brown 6, Box 4, Huntley 2, Woodruff 3, House 19, Magana 4

HB (69) — Bond 17, Stephens 23, M. Gonzalez 19, S. Gonzalez 4, Johnson-Brown 6

At Napavine

TIGERS 69, DUCKS 51

Toutle Lake 9 13 19 10 — 51

Napavine 18 25 9 17 — 69

TL (51) — L. Dean 6, P. Thayer 6, K. Dean 8, J. Smith 2, H. Cooper 14, K. Smith 15.

NAP (69) — MccOy 8, Kaut 11, Gall 2, Tupuola 10, O’Neill 8, Schutz 6, Evander 3, Hamilton 21. 

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 55, CARDINALS 38

Winlock 2 14 10 12 — 38

Kalama 16 16 15 8 — 55

WIN (38) — N/A.

KAL (55) — Brandenburg 3, Johnston 11, Doerty 6, Meyer 4, Wolf 2, Johnson 10, Given 4, Larsen 14.

At Adna

PIRATES 58, RIVERHAWKS 22

Toledo 8 3 5 6 — 22

Adna 15 23 12 8 — 58

TOL (22) — Holter 2, Lairson 1, Arceo-Hansen 6, Hill 4, Winters 6, Stanley 9.

ADN (58) — Hallom 6, Loose 10, Guard 25, VonMoos 15

At Naselle

COMETS 67, KODIAKS 23

Col. Adventist 8 6 4 5 — 23

Naselle 24 9 23 11 — 67

CAA (23) — Beem 1, Strubelt 8, Richards 6, Geisler 3, Hart 2, Mackenzie 3.

NAS (67) — Dunaagan 3, Davis 2, L. Katyryniuk 29, Colombo 7, Shrives 9, Johnson 5, A. Katyryniuk 10, Wilson 2.

At Clatskanie

BOBCATS 76, TIGERS 58

Nestucca 21 19 24 12 — 76

Clatskanie 17 9 14 18 — 58

NES (76) — Knigh 15, K. Hurliman 15, L. Hurliman 11, T. Knight 6, Webber 18, Love 7, Armstrong 4.

CLT (58) — Thomas 13, Sizemore 16, Ward 4, Helmen 25,

Boys Basketball

At Kelso

HILANDERS 104, TIGERS 94, 2OT

Battle Ground 20 19 23 20 10 2 – 94

Kelso 17 28 19 18 10 12 – 104

BG (94) — Ebinger 5, Copper 2, Robertson 10, Ta. Spencer 37, Currie 15, Smith 10, Ralphs 4, Tr. Spencer 11

KEL (104) — Henderson 19, Smith 2, Marshall 17, Yore 20, Mitchell 21, Eastham 11, Stewart 14

At Naselle

COMETS 85, KODIAKS 53

Col. Adventist 13 1311 16 — 53

Naselle 21 18 24 22 — 85

CAA (53) — Nielson 5, Payne 10, Pierce 5, Delaney 5, Payne 9, Carlton 9, Sissions 3, Dryer 5, Sausel 2.

NAS (85) — Helvey 4, Strange 11, J. Lindstrom 21, Pakenen 6, K. Lindstrom 27, Bergeson 5, Anderson 4, Hoff 2, Toftemark 5.

At Winlock

TIGERS 85, CARDINALS 42

Napavine 24 27 19 15 – 85

Winlock 2 11 15 14 – 42

NAP (85) — Kelly 3, Grose 22, Demarest 2, Denault 19, Nelson 4, Chambers 5, Prather 13, Harris 4, Bullock 5, Landrum 4, Watson 4

WIN (42) — Scofield 10, Cline 3, Svenson 9, Sickles 10, Ruiz 4, Norris 6

