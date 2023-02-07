HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
At Joe Moses Court
MONARCHS 71, LUMBERJACKS 69
Mark Morris 14 18 19 20 — 71
R.A. Long 15 16 16 22 — 69
MM (71) — Dietz 4, Parlin 17, Gray 11, Olson 27, Stevens 1, Bogner 5, Morrow 6
RAL (69) — Brown Jr. 5, Gabbard 4, Rothwell 3, Milian 11, Holden 26, Jenkins 8, Cook 12
At Skyview
THUNDER 69, HILANDERS 63
Kelso 21 15 9 18 — 63
Mt. View 16 14 22 17 — 69
KEL (63) — Henderson 15, Smith 2, Yore 14, Mitchell 13, Eastham 6, Stewart 13.
MTV (69) — Martin 9, Vargas 39, Ghuman 4, Washington 17.
At Naselle
COMETS 88, LOGGERS 10
Wishkah Valley 0 3 3 5 — 10
Naselle 39 21 16 12 — 88
WSK (10) — Dhoughe 2, Brandner 2, Erickson 2, Perrigo 4.
NAS (88) — Helvey 17, Chadwick 8, Strange 22, J. Lindstrom 4, Pakenen 10, K. Lindstrom 4, Bergeson 4, Quashnick 3, Ford 6, Anderson 8, Hoff 3.
Girls Basketball
At Ridgefield
BEAVERS 53, SPUDDERS 39
Woodland 18 9 10 16 — 53
Ridgefield 4 10 12 13 — 39
WDL (53) — A. Stading 13, George 10, Bunger 2, R. Stading 15, Hughes 10.
RDG (39) — N/A.
At Naselle
TIGERS 83, LOGGERETTES 23
Wishkah Valley 5 8 4 6 — 23
Naselle 34 26 14 9 — 83
WV (23) — Ridgeway 8, Bernhardt 7, Hutsell 8
NAS (83) — Dunagan 2, Davis 14, S. Colombo 2, L. Katyryniuk 28, B. Colombo 8, Shrives 21, Johnson 4, A. Katyryniuk 4