Area Box Scores

Kalama basketball Jackson Esary district trophy tongue

Kalama's Jackson Esary lusts over the District championship trophy following the Chinooks' 57-47 win over Napavine at the NW Sports Hub in Centralia, Thursday, June 10.

 Jordan Nailon

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 59, FALCONS 53

Prairie 16 11 17 9 — 53

Kalama 13 10 17 19 — 59

PRA (53) — Kousonsavath 12, Rose 23, Vigue 9, Sather 3.

KAL (59) — M. Cox 8, N. Meyer 6, Mills 2, P. Armstron 5, J. Esary 32.

At Cathlamet

MULES 77, VIKINGS 49

Mabton 13 10 17 9 — 49

Wahkiakum 23 17 22 15 — 77

MAB (49) — Zavala 17, Chavez 12, Carreon 9, Vasquez 4, McCollum 2, Morrow 2, Espinoza 2, Barajas 1.

WAK (77) — Bro. Avalon 32, Carlson 17, Niemela 12, Curl 8, Garrett 3, Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Bra. Avalon 1.

GIRLS

People are also reading…

At Ilwaco

TIGERS 58, FISHERMEN 34

Napavine 15 23 13 7 — 58

Ilwaco 11 7 11 5 — 34

NAP (58) — Kaut 11, Gall 8, Tupuola 7, O’Neill 7, McCoy 7, Marcial 7, Schutz 2, Taliaferro 1.

ILW (34) — McKinstry 9, Gray 8, Fleming 8, Zuern 4, Bittner 3, Dalton-Gilbertson 2.

At Cathlamet

MULES 49, VIKINGS 32

Mabton 7 7 12 6 — 32

Wahkiakum 6 14 13 16 — 49

MAB (32) —Zavala 12, Moreno 10, Rottger 6, Bonwell 4.

WAK (49) — Niemela 13, Niemeyer 12, Carlson 9, Leitz 8, Kerstetter 7.

At Woodland

KNIGHTS 58, BEAVERS 45

King’s Way 11 17 12 18 — 58

Woodland 12 6 12 15 — 45

KW (58) — Erwin 3, B. Quinn 16, R. Philbrook 4, L. Quinn 35.

WOD (45) — A. Stadding 5, S. George 4, L. Sams 5, A. Huston 14, R. Stading 9, E. Lindsay 1, E. Hughes 7.

