Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 59, FALCONS 53
Prairie 16 11 17 9 — 53
Kalama 13 10 17 19 — 59
PRA (53) — Kousonsavath 12, Rose 23, Vigue 9, Sather 3.
KAL (59) — M. Cox 8, N. Meyer 6, Mills 2, P. Armstron 5, J. Esary 32.
At Cathlamet
MULES 77, VIKINGS 49
Mabton 13 10 17 9 — 49
Wahkiakum 23 17 22 15 — 77
MAB (49) — Zavala 17, Chavez 12, Carreon 9, Vasquez 4, McCollum 2, Morrow 2, Espinoza 2, Barajas 1.
WAK (77) — Bro. Avalon 32, Carlson 17, Niemela 12, Curl 8, Garrett 3, Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Bra. Avalon 1.
GIRLS
At Ilwaco
TIGERS 58, FISHERMEN 34
Napavine 15 23 13 7 — 58
Ilwaco 11 7 11 5 — 34
NAP (58) — Kaut 11, Gall 8, Tupuola 7, O’Neill 7, McCoy 7, Marcial 7, Schutz 2, Taliaferro 1.
ILW (34) — McKinstry 9, Gray 8, Fleming 8, Zuern 4, Bittner 3, Dalton-Gilbertson 2.
At Cathlamet
MULES 49, VIKINGS 32
Mabton 7 7 12 6 — 32
Wahkiakum 6 14 13 16 — 49
MAB (32) —Zavala 12, Moreno 10, Rottger 6, Bonwell 4.
WAK (49) — Niemela 13, Niemeyer 12, Carlson 9, Leitz 8, Kerstetter 7.
At Woodland
KNIGHTS 58, BEAVERS 45
King’s Way 11 17 12 18 — 58
Woodland 12 6 12 15 — 45
KW (58) — Erwin 3, B. Quinn 16, R. Philbrook 4, L. Quinn 35.
WOD (45) — A. Stadding 5, S. George 4, L. Sams 5, A. Huston 14, R. Stading 9, E. Lindsay 1, E. Hughes 7.