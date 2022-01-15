 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

  • 0
Tyler Hays Kelso boys basketball

Kelso's Tyler Hays takes the ball inside the arc in the first half of the Hilanders' 64-52 win over W.F. West on Jan. 14.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

HILANDERS 64, BEARCATS 52

At Kelso

W.F. West.9 12 14 17 — 52

Kelso 17 13 14 20 — 64

WFW (52) — Plakinger 20, Dalan 20, Tornow 5, Hoff 3, Brumfield 3, Priest 1.

KEL (64) — Foust 32, Hays 9, Mitchell 8, Stewart 8, Lloyd 3, Lukas 2, Cooper 2.

CHINOOKS 57, TIGERS 50

At Napavine

Kalama 12 12 16 17 — 57

Napavine 9 12 14 15 — 50

KAL (57) — Cox 17, Mills 15, Doerty 6, Esary 15, Fisher 4.

NAP (50) — Grose 20, Olson 17, Prather 13.

MULES 53, DUCKS 50

At Cathlamet

Toutle Lake 9 16 16 9 — 50

Wahkiakum 8 13 13 19 — 53

TL (50) — Swanson 28, Lundquist 8, Ja. Nicholson 5, Kimball 4 Jo. Nicholson 2, Jacques 2, Cox 1.

WAK (53) — Avalon 15, Carlson 14, Johnson 10, Curl 7, Sause 5, Niemela 2.

RIVERHAWKS 69, LOGGERS 36

At Toledo

Onalaska 0 11 13 12 — 36

Toledo 14 21 13 21 — 69

ONA (36) — Underhill 12, Rushton 8, R. McGraw 7, C. McGraw 3, Lawrence 3 Russon 12, Ibarra 1.

TOL (69) — Co. Olmstead 13, Cournyer 10, Gould 9, Stanley 8, Malunat 6, Stemkoski 6, Nef 5, Ca. Olmstead 4, Winters 4, Fallon 4.

COMETS 51, TROJANS 44

At Pe Ell

Naselle 21 7 4 19 — 51

Pe Ell 8 11 7 18 — 44

NAS (55) — Harman 20, K. Lindstrom 15, Jo. Strange 6, Bergeson 6, Stephens 4.

PE (44) — Zard 15, Howard 11, Marrs 8, Phelps 4, Perkins 4, Krafczyk 2.

TIGERS 55, TAFT 42

At Clatskanie

Taft 5 7 13 17 — 42

Clatskanie 14 11 13 17 — 55

TAF (42) — N.A.

CLA (55) — Maertens 12, Boursaw 4, Sebastiani 11, Carter 10, Warren 2, Koulun 6, McGinnis 8, Cueto 2.

Girls Basketball

HILANDERS 72, PRAIRIE 41

At Prairie

Kelso 19 24 17 12 — 72

Prairie 7 8 12 14 — 41

KEL (72) — Fraley 23, Ruhland 15, Grumbois 12, Kaiser 9, Milligan 7, Little 4, Moe 2.

PRA (41) — Peterson 15, Conghren 9, Renk 4, Espirity 3, Clonse 3, Smith 2, Kissinger 2.

EAGLES 55, MONARCHS 36

At Vancouver

Mark Morris 13 3 12 8 — 36

Hudson’s Bay 23 8 14 10 — 55

MM (36) — Merzoian 15, Snyder 9, Schlecht 5, Mejia 4, Makaiwi 3.

HB (55) — Hampton 17, Harrison 17, Ballard 15, Johnson-Brown 2, Gonzalez 2, Bond 2.

SEAGULLS 55, CARDINALS 44

At Raymond

Raymond 21 9 10 15 — 55

Winlock 12 13 7 12 — 44

RAY (55) — Gardner 30, Freeman 12.

WIN (44) — Hall 21, Vigre 12.

FISHERMEN 59, BENDERS 27

At Ilwaco

South Bend 7 9 3 8 — 27

Ilwaco 19 18 9 13 — 59

SB (27) — Capps 11, Johnson 6, Jewells 4, Jerles 3, Williams 3.

ILW (59) — McKinstry 13, Fleming 10, Zuern 9, Stringer 8, Sheldon 7, Bittner 6, Gray 6.

COLUMBIANS 34, CHEESEMAKERS 27

At Rainier

Tillamook 7 10 5 5 — 27

Rainier 4 13 9 10 — 34

TMK (27) — N/A.

RNR (34) — Makinson 16, Sorenson 10, Biddix 7, Knox 1.

TIGERS 52, TAFT 45

At Clatskanie

Taft 12 12 11 8 2 — 45

Clatskanie 12 5 9 17 9 — 52

TAF (45) — Person 13, Tolan 5, Gates 5, Hatton 3, Lilebo 8, Marigold 7.

CLA (52) — C. McLeod 21, J. McLeod 3, Hagen 4, Helmen 24.

