Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
HILANDERS 64, BEARCATS 52
At Kelso
W.F. West.9 12 14 17 — 52
Kelso 17 13 14 20 — 64
WFW (52) — Plakinger 20, Dalan 20, Tornow 5, Hoff 3, Brumfield 3, Priest 1.
KEL (64) — Foust 32, Hays 9, Mitchell 8, Stewart 8, Lloyd 3, Lukas 2, Cooper 2.
CHINOOKS 57, TIGERS 50
At Napavine
Kalama 12 12 16 17 — 57
Napavine 9 12 14 15 — 50
KAL (57) — Cox 17, Mills 15, Doerty 6, Esary 15, Fisher 4.
NAP (50) — Grose 20, Olson 17, Prather 13.
MULES 53, DUCKS 50
At Cathlamet
Toutle Lake 9 16 16 9 — 50
Wahkiakum 8 13 13 19 — 53
TL (50) — Swanson 28, Lundquist 8, Ja. Nicholson 5, Kimball 4 Jo. Nicholson 2, Jacques 2, Cox 1.
WAK (53) — Avalon 15, Carlson 14, Johnson 10, Curl 7, Sause 5, Niemela 2.
RIVERHAWKS 69, LOGGERS 36
At Toledo
Onalaska 0 11 13 12 — 36
Toledo 14 21 13 21 — 69
ONA (36) — Underhill 12, Rushton 8, R. McGraw 7, C. McGraw 3, Lawrence 3 Russon 12, Ibarra 1.
TOL (69) — Co. Olmstead 13, Cournyer 10, Gould 9, Stanley 8, Malunat 6, Stemkoski 6, Nef 5, Ca. Olmstead 4, Winters 4, Fallon 4.
COMETS 51, TROJANS 44
At Pe Ell
Naselle 21 7 4 19 — 51
Pe Ell 8 11 7 18 — 44
NAS (55) — Harman 20, K. Lindstrom 15, Jo. Strange 6, Bergeson 6, Stephens 4.
PE (44) — Zard 15, Howard 11, Marrs 8, Phelps 4, Perkins 4, Krafczyk 2.
TIGERS 55, TAFT 42
At Clatskanie
Taft 5 7 13 17 — 42
Clatskanie 14 11 13 17 — 55
TAF (42) — N.A.
CLA (55) — Maertens 12, Boursaw 4, Sebastiani 11, Carter 10, Warren 2, Koulun 6, McGinnis 8, Cueto 2.
Girls Basketball
HILANDERS 72, PRAIRIE 41
At Prairie
Kelso 19 24 17 12 — 72
Prairie 7 8 12 14 — 41
KEL (72) — Fraley 23, Ruhland 15, Grumbois 12, Kaiser 9, Milligan 7, Little 4, Moe 2.
PRA (41) — Peterson 15, Conghren 9, Renk 4, Espirity 3, Clonse 3, Smith 2, Kissinger 2.
EAGLES 55, MONARCHS 36
At Vancouver
Mark Morris 13 3 12 8 — 36
Hudson’s Bay 23 8 14 10 — 55
MM (36) — Merzoian 15, Snyder 9, Schlecht 5, Mejia 4, Makaiwi 3.
HB (55) — Hampton 17, Harrison 17, Ballard 15, Johnson-Brown 2, Gonzalez 2, Bond 2.
SEAGULLS 55, CARDINALS 44
At Raymond
Raymond 21 9 10 15 — 55
Winlock 12 13 7 12 — 44
RAY (55) — Gardner 30, Freeman 12.
WIN (44) — Hall 21, Vigre 12.
FISHERMEN 59, BENDERS 27
At Ilwaco
South Bend 7 9 3 8 — 27
Ilwaco 19 18 9 13 — 59
SB (27) — Capps 11, Johnson 6, Jewells 4, Jerles 3, Williams 3.
ILW (59) — McKinstry 13, Fleming 10, Zuern 9, Stringer 8, Sheldon 7, Bittner 6, Gray 6.
COLUMBIANS 34, CHEESEMAKERS 27
At Rainier
Tillamook 7 10 5 5 — 27
Rainier 4 13 9 10 — 34
TMK (27) — N/A.
RNR (34) — Makinson 16, Sorenson 10, Biddix 7, Knox 1.
TIGERS 52, TAFT 45
At Clatskanie
Taft 12 12 11 8 2 — 45
Clatskanie 12 5 9 17 9 — 52
TAF (45) — Person 13, Tolan 5, Gates 5, Hatton 3, Lilebo 8, Marigold 7.
CLA (52) — C. McLeod 21, J. McLeod 3, Hagen 4, Helmen 24.