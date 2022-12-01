 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
High School Basketball

Area Box Scores

  • 0
Toledo boys basketball Olmstead

Toledo's Conner Olmstead battles for position with Mossyrock's Cooper Young as a shot goes up toward the hoop during a non-league boys basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Toledo. The visitors won 52-50.

 Jordan Nailon

High School

Boys Basketball

At Toledo

VIKINGS 52, RIVERHAWKS 50

Mossyrock 12 13 14 13 — 52

Toledo 14 15 7 14 — 50

MOS (52) — L. Cooper 1, K. Kolb 6, E. Kolb 12, Z. Munoz 19, Young 10, Isom 4

TOL (50) — Winters 17, Stanley 5, Olmstead 15, Fallon 2, Gould 3, Malunat 4, Gale 4.

At Ilwaco

MULES 64, FISHERMEN 62

Wahkiakum 17 11 20 16 - 64

Ilwaco 22 11 17 12 - 62

WAH (64) — Johnson 20, Garrett 11, Carlson 12

People are also reading…

ILW (62) — West 9, Morris 22, Cutting 3, Turner 12, Needham 14, Rogers 2

Girls Basketball

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 49, MULES 46

Wahkiakum 15 13 1 14 - 46

Ilwaco 16 8 12 13 - 49

WAH (46) — McKinley 6, Abdul-kariem 5, LeFever 4, Kerstetter 11, Niemeyer 20

ILW (49) — Warfield 16, McKinstry 7, Bittner 5, Avalon 5, Zuern 13, Sheldon 3

At Naselle

COMETS 65, LOGGERS 35

Naselle: 17 13 21 14 — 65

Knappa: 4 8 9 14 — 35

NAS (65) — Katryrniuk 23, Tarabochia 19, Colombo 11, Shrives 6, Davis 2, Dunagan 2, Team 2.

KNP (35) — Lempea 9, Miller 8, Maher 4, Pass 4, Larsen 3, Rusinovich 3, Koeppen 3, McDorman 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

High school and college basketball box scores for teams from The Daily News coverage area from Nov. 28-29.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News