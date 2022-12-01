Area Box Scores

High School
Boys Basketball
At Toledo
VIKINGS 52, RIVERHAWKS 50
Mossyrock 12 13 14 13 — 52
Toledo 14 15 7 14 — 50
MOS (52) — L. Cooper 1, K. Kolb 6, E. Kolb 12, Z. Munoz 19, Young 10, Isom 4
TOL (50) — Winters 17, Stanley 5, Olmstead 15, Fallon 2, Gould 3, Malunat 4, Gale 4.
At Ilwaco
MULES 64, FISHERMEN 62
Wahkiakum 17 11 20 16 - 64
Ilwaco 22 11 17 12 - 62
WAH (64) — Johnson 20, Garrett 11, Carlson 12
People are also reading…
ILW (62) — West 9, Morris 22, Cutting 3, Turner 12, Needham 14, Rogers 2
Girls Basketball
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 49, MULES 46
Wahkiakum 15 13 1 14 - 46
Ilwaco 16 8 12 13 - 49
WAH (46) — McKinley 6, Abdul-kariem 5, LeFever 4, Kerstetter 11, Niemeyer 20
ILW (49) — Warfield 16, McKinstry 7, Bittner 5, Avalon 5, Zuern 13, Sheldon 3
At Naselle
COMETS 65, LOGGERS 35
Naselle: 17 13 21 14 — 65
Knappa: 4 8 9 14 — 35
NAS (65) — Katryrniuk 23, Tarabochia 19, Colombo 11, Shrives 6, Davis 2, Dunagan 2, Team 2.
KNP (35) — Lempea 9, Miller 8, Maher 4, Pass 4, Larsen 3, Rusinovich 3, Koeppen 3, McDorman 1.