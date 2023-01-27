Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
At Cathlamet
MULES 56, CHINOOKS 54 (OT)
Kalama 14 11 14 9 6 – 54
Wahkiakum 15 5 12 16 8 – 56
KAL (54) — Johnston 18, Doerty 16, Johnson 6, Given 6, Larsen 8.
WAK (56) — McKinley 8, Abdul-Kariem 2, Lefever 2, Kerstetter 17, Niemeyer 27.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 40, TRAPPERS 16
Mark Morris 13 6 9 12 – 40
Fort Vancouver 2 3 6 5 – 16
MM (40) — Gorans 2, Noel 1, Harris 9, Blain 2, Makaiwi 6, Merzoian 10, Mejia 6
FV (16) — Cruz 3, Clark 9, Malone 1, Howard 2, Wienmaster 1
At Joe Moses Court
SPUDDERS 50, LUMBERJILLS 30
Ridgefield 7 19 11 13 – 50
R.A. Long 6 11 7 6 – 30
RID (50) — Andrew 2, Wilson 10, Martin 2, Swift 9, Goode 8, Wikstrom 2, Chatman 15, Larson 2
RAL (30) — Box 4, Garwood 11, House 9, Ofstun 6
At Woodland
BEAVERS 71, HAWKS 32
Hockinson 8 8 7 9 — 32
Woodland 8 22 22 18 — 71
HOC (32) — Seekings 2, Russell 4, Dombrow 7, Stidum 5, Vossler 4, Taylor 4, Moreno 6
WDL (71) — A. Stading 7, George 8, Speranza 2, Bunger 15, R. Stading 19, MacDonald 4, LIndsay 5, Hughes 7, Christensen 2, Strickland 2.
At Winlock
DUCKS 64, CARDINALS 37
Toutle Lake 17 22 15 10 — 64
Winlock 6 15 2 14 — 37
TL (64) — L. Dean 8, K. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 12, K. Dean 9, Falk 2, J. Smith 5, Cooper 15, K. Smith 8, Kilponen 2.
WIN (37) — Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Cardenas 4, Munoz 6, Garcia 1, Peppers 9.
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 65, WILDCATS 17
Ocosta 8 0 4 5 – 17
Ilwaco 26 19 11 9 – 65
OCO (17) — Rasmus 2, Davis 11, Ness 2, Rosander 2
ILW (65) — Banquet 3, Bittner 11, Avalon 14, Sheldon 8, Tynkila 2, Stringer 2, Key 2, Grey 2, Warfield 12, McKinstry 9
At Rainier
COLUMBIANS 42, WARRIORS 38
Warrenton 5 16 10 7 – 38
Rainier 8 14 5 15 – 42
WAR (38) — N/A
RAN (42) — Dean 20, Biddix 2, Langhorne 2, Hudson 2, Cook 4, Makinson 12
At The 42nd Ave. Arena
EAGLES 54, TERRIERS 20
Deaf School 8 2 5 5 – 20
Three Rivers 15 18 14 7 – 54
WSD (20) — Malone 13, Manrique 4, Dennis 2, Johnson 1
TRC (54) — Poyner 20, Romanillos 12, McGinley 8, Fortunati 4, Hilsinger 2
Boys Basketball
At Cathlamet
MULES 73, CHINOOKS 33
Kalama 15 8 3 7 – 33
Wahkiakum 24 24 21 4 – 73
KAL (33) — McBride 3, Stariha 11, Truesdell 5, Lucente 5, Koski 2, K. Greeley 2, Schlangen 2, Davidson 3
WAH (73) — Johnson 3, Avalon 18, Niemela 15, Carlson 20, Collupy 2, Britt 2, Sause 9, Carvalho 4
At Rainier
WARRIORS 51, COLUMBIANS 51
Warrenton 21 4 6 23 – 54
Rainier 11 18 13 13 – 51
WAR (54) — Hicks 2, Little 13, B. Xochipiltecatl 13, McGorty 5, H. Xochipiltecatl 4, Daniels 11, Olson 3, Earl 3
RAN (51) — McGill 8, Ellis 17, Biddix 24, Fox 2
At Menlo
VIKINGS 70, COMETS 36
Naselle X X X X — 36
Willapa Valley 23 16 23 8 — 70
NAS (36) — N/A.
WV (70) — K. Fluke 5, W. Clements 22, R. Pearson 16, N. Fluke 3, D. Fluke 10, Tirzman 3, H. Swartz 11.