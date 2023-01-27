 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
High School Basketball

Area Box Scores

Wahkiakum girls Reigha Niemeyer Basketball

Wahkiakum's Reigha Niemeyer guards Kalama's Reese Johnston at Wahkiakum High School on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Cathlamet. Johnston scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 56-54 overtime loss.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

At Cathlamet

MULES 56, CHINOOKS 54 (OT)

Kalama 14 11 14 9 6 – 54

Wahkiakum 15 5 12 16 8 – 56

KAL (54) — Johnston 18, Doerty 16, Johnson 6, Given 6, Larsen 8.

WAK (56) — McKinley 8, Abdul-Kariem 2, Lefever 2, Kerstetter 17, Niemeyer 27.

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 40, TRAPPERS 16

Mark Morris 13 6 9 12 – 40

Fort Vancouver 2 3 6 5 – 16

MM (40) — Gorans 2, Noel 1, Harris 9, Blain 2, Makaiwi 6, Merzoian 10, Mejia 6

FV (16) — Cruz 3, Clark 9, Malone 1, Howard 2, Wienmaster 1

At Joe Moses Court

SPUDDERS 50, LUMBERJILLS 30

Ridgefield 7 19 11 13 – 50

R.A. Long 6 11 7 6 – 30

RID (50) — Andrew 2, Wilson 10, Martin 2, Swift 9, Goode 8, Wikstrom 2, Chatman 15, Larson 2

RAL (30) — Box 4, Garwood 11, House 9, Ofstun 6

At Woodland

BEAVERS 71, HAWKS 32

Hockinson 8 8 7 9 — 32

Woodland 8 22 22 18 — 71

HOC (32) — Seekings 2, Russell 4, Dombrow 7, Stidum 5, Vossler 4, Taylor 4, Moreno 6

WDL (71) — A. Stading 7, George 8, Speranza 2, Bunger 15, R. Stading 19, MacDonald 4, LIndsay 5, Hughes 7, Christensen 2, Strickland 2.

At Winlock

DUCKS 64, CARDINALS 37

Toutle Lake 17 22 15 10 — 64

Winlock 6 15 2 14 — 37

TL (64) — L. Dean 8, K. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 12, K. Dean 9, Falk 2, J. Smith 5, Cooper 15, K. Smith 8, Kilponen 2.

WIN (37) — Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Cardenas 4, Munoz 6, Garcia 1, Peppers 9.

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 65, WILDCATS 17

Ocosta 8 0 4 5 – 17

Ilwaco 26 19 11 9 – 65

OCO (17) — Rasmus 2, Davis 11, Ness 2, Rosander 2

ILW (65) — Banquet 3, Bittner 11, Avalon 14, Sheldon 8, Tynkila 2, Stringer 2, Key 2, Grey 2, Warfield 12, McKinstry 9

At Rainier

COLUMBIANS 42, WARRIORS 38

Warrenton 5 16 10 7 – 38

Rainier 8 14 5 15 – 42

WAR (38) — N/A

RAN (42) — Dean 20, Biddix 2, Langhorne 2, Hudson 2, Cook 4, Makinson 12

At The 42nd Ave. Arena

EAGLES 54, TERRIERS 20

Deaf School 8 2 5 5 – 20

Three Rivers 15 18 14 7 – 54

WSD (20) — Malone 13, Manrique 4, Dennis 2, Johnson 1

TRC (54) — Poyner 20, Romanillos 12, McGinley 8, Fortunati 4, Hilsinger 2

Boys Basketball

At Cathlamet

MULES 73, CHINOOKS 33

Kalama 15 8 3 7 – 33

Wahkiakum 24 24 21 4 – 73

KAL (33) — McBride 3, Stariha 11, Truesdell 5, Lucente 5, Koski 2, K. Greeley 2, Schlangen 2, Davidson 3

WAH (73) — Johnson 3, Avalon 18, Niemela 15, Carlson 20, Collupy 2, Britt 2, Sause 9, Carvalho 4

At Rainier

WARRIORS 51, COLUMBIANS 51

Warrenton 21 4 6 23 – 54

Rainier 11 18 13 13 – 51

WAR (54) — Hicks 2, Little 13, B. Xochipiltecatl 13, McGorty 5, H. Xochipiltecatl 4, Daniels 11, Olson 3, Earl 3

RAN (51) — McGill 8, Ellis 17, Biddix 24, Fox 2

At Menlo

VIKINGS 70, COMETS 36

Naselle X X X X — 36

Willapa Valley 23 16 23 8 — 70

NAS (36) — N/A.

WV (70) — K. Fluke 5, W. Clements 22, R. Pearson 16, N. Fluke 3, D. Fluke 10, Tirzman 3, H. Swartz 11.

