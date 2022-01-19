AP Washington Basketball Rankings (Jan. 19)

BOYS
Class 4A
School Points
1. Mount Si (10) 109
2. Union (1) 98
3. Kamiakin 83
4. Olympia 72
5. Curtis 64
6. Camas 42
7. Glacier Peak 39
8. Federal Way 25
9. Davis 18
10. Jackson 17
Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.
Class 3A
School Points
1. Garfield (11) 110
2. Auburn 94
3. Mt. Spokane 84
4. O'Dea 79
5. Rainier Beach 60
6. West Seattle 54
7. Shorecrest 32
8. Seattle Prep 22
9. Gig Harbor 19
T10. Mount Tahoma 9
T10. Mount Vernon 9
Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.
Class 2A
School Points
1. North Kitsap (10) 117
2. Lynden (2) 101
3. R.A. Long 86
4. Pullman 79
5. Tumwater 66
6. West Valley (Spokane) 54
7. White River 44
8. Port Angeles 38
9. Sehome 19
10. Grandview 16
Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.
Class 1A
School Points
1. Lynden Christian (7) 115
2. King's (5) 112
3. Zillah 94
4. Freeman 77
5. Toppenish 65
6. Life Christian Academy 55
7. Annie Wright 39
8. Seattle Academy 36
9. Colville 35
10. Quincy 19
Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King's Way Christian School 1
Class 2B
School Points
1. Okanogan (8) 80
2. Kalama 56
3. Liberty (Spangle) 49
4. Columbia (Burbank) 40
T5. Colfax 35
T5. Chief Leschi 35
7. Cle Elum/Roslyn 34
8. Ilwaco 24
9. Brewster 20
10. Adna 18
Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.
Class B
School Points
1. Cusick (7) 79
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 71
3. DeSales 57
4. Lummi 47
5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 42
6. Riverside Christian 29
7. Sunnyside Christian 27
8. Wellpinit 25
9. Willapa Valley 21
10. Northwest Yeshiva 19
Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School Points
1. Pasco (4) 88
2. Woodinville (5) 76
3. Tahoma 75
4. Eastlake (1) 62
5. Sumner 53
6. Emerald Ridge 50
T7. Camas 47
T7. Lake Stevens 47
9. Gonzaga Prep 15
10. Chiawana 14
Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Mount Si 5. Richland 2. Kamiakin 2. Kentwood 2. Eisenhower 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.
Class 3A
School Points
1. Garfield (7) 97
2. Mead (3) 88
3. Arlington 78
4. Lincoln 67
T5. Lake Washington 41
T5. Snohomish 41
7. Gig Harbor 37
8. Eastside Catholic 33
9. Bonney Lake 21
10. Kelso 17
Others receiving votes: North Thurston 14. Ferris 8. Auburn 4. Stanwood 4.
Class 2A
School Points
1. Tumwater (7) 115
2. Ellensburg (5) 110
3. W. F. West 87
4. Washougal 83
5. West Valley (Spokane) 56
6. Hudson's Bay 55
7. Burlington-Edison 54
8. Lynden 34
9. White River 25
10. Prosser 22
Others receiving votes: Clarkston 9. Hockinson 6. Port Angeles 2. Sequim 1. Archbishop Murphy 1.
Class 1A
School Points
1. Nooksack Valley (8) 111
2. Montesano (3) 97
3. Lynden Christian (1) 95
4. Annie Wright 84
T4.Cashmere 84
T6. Colville 58
7. Zillah 40
8. Wapato 24
9. Freeman 22
T10. Meridian 9
T10. Deer Park 9
Others receiving votes: King's 8. Tenino 7. Overlake School 6. Wahluke 2. LaCenter 2. Bellevue Christian 2.
Class 2B
School Points
1. Okanogan (3) 72
2. LaConner 65
3. Warden (4) 61
4. Liberty (Spangle) 54
5. Raymond (1) 53
6. Lake Roosevelt 44
7. Colfax 40
8. Wahkiakum 22
9. Onalaska 9
10. Rainier 8
Others receiving votes: Toledo 4. Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 3. Adna 1. Chief Leschi 1.
Class B
School Points
1. Garfield-Palouse (2) 56
2. Mossyrock (2) 54
3. Colton 53
T4. Mount Vernon Christian (1) 46
T4. Odessa-Harrington 46
6. Neah Bay 38
7. Wellpinit 22
8. Grace Academy (1) 18
9. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1) 16
10. Pomeroy 14
Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Wilbur-Creston 4. Mansfield 2. Yakama Tribal 1. Oakesdale 1.