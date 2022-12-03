3A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso upends Prairie to open season

KELSO — Propelled by a decisive third quarter in which Kelso outscored Prairie 18-7 keyed by a resurgent defensive effort, Kelso beat Prairie 65-52 Friday in the 3A GSHL tilt.

Ethan Mitchell led the Hilanders with a game-high 21 points. Junior post Payton Stewart added 12 points and Easton Marshall chipped in seven points and three big blocks in the second half which led to fast breaks.

After trailing at the half 28-25, Kelso flipped the script in the third quarter by getting after the Falcons on the defensive end. Kelso did a better job on the defensive glass and i finding opportunities on the break.

“We were able to close out possession by rebounding the ball better,” Kelso head coach Joe Kinch said. “Then offensively we had 10 first-half turnovers, we finished with 14 so we were able to limit those in the second half and move the ball better and we found some good scoring opportunities. Good job by our players to settle in and play a more controlled second half.”

Kousonsaveth led Prairie with 15 points and Juhl delivered 14. The Falcons dominated the backboard in the first half, pulling down seven offensive rebounds against the Scots in order to secure a three-point halftime lead.

Kelso, though, made adjustments at halftime and began boxing out better on the defensive glass which helped limit Prairie to 24 second-half points. Had Kelso done a better job at the free-throw line (they finished 14-for-26) the game likely would not have been as close as it was midway through the third quarter.

“You could kind of see it in their eyes (at halftime),” Kinch said of his players. “They kind of understood that they had to do things a little differently in the second half... Defensively we didn’t do anything different, we just were able to get some stops and turn defense into offense on the fast break.”

Kelso (1-0) secured the 3A Greater St. Helens League win in its season opener. It hosts Tumwater on Monday.