3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso opens season with loss to Papermakers

CAMAS — The oddest basketball season in recent memory got underway for Kelso on Tuesday, and an inexperienced group full of new varsity faces opened its season on a tough note in an 87-64 loss to Camas.

“It was kind of a baptism by fire,” coach Joe Kinch said. “The kids hung in there, and we just have to continue to work to get better.”

Kinch said his team's main issues came on the defensive side of the ball, attempting to stop a balanced Camas offense that rained down 11 three-pointers and had six players finish with eight points or more.

“We were just not good enough at keeping the ball in front of us,” he said. “First game out, and we have plenty of room to improve there.”

It didn’t help that Kelso — operating with two point guards in their first-ever varsity contests — turned the ball over 14 times in the first two quarters.

Camas went into halftime up by 10, and the Papermakers’ lead only grew out of the break. Kelso managed to cut down its turnover numbers significantly and run its offense, but come the end of each possession, the Hilanders just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.