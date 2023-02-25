CHEHALIS — Sometimes there’s an adversary so formidable and a situation so fraught it requires two heroes for the good guys to come out on top. Friday night in a loser-out game in the Regional round of the state 2B basketball tournament Wahkiakum saw its season saved by the efforts of Zakk Carlson and Brodie Avalon, a dynamic duo if ever there was one, as the Mules defeated No. 14 Cle Elum-Roslyn 59-57 in overtime at W.F. West High School.

First up for discussion is Avalon, a senior with a penchant for scoring in bunches. In a game where neither side led by more than five points, it was Avalon who provided the final separation for No. 11 Wahkiakum with an improbable shot that found the bottom of the net with less than a second left on the clock in overtime.

Tied 57-57 with under twenty second left in the contest the Mules came out of a timeout looking for a shot from the perimeter to win the game, but when the Warriors switched up their defense the Wahkiakum county bunch was left in a momentary state of disarray.

“We thought they were in zone so we called a zone offense and then they were in man and everybody was looking around like, ‘What are we doing?’” Avalon recounted.

With time slipping away, Avalon went to the top of the key and retrieved the ball from point guard Jacob Johnson and promptly went to work. Driving to his right against an entire flank of Cle Elum-Roslyn defenders Avalon took off from just outside the block, wound up falling backwards after some mid-air contact and muscled up a shot that arced over the outstretched arms of three defenders, including six-foot seven-inch senior Dominick Johnson, before rattling through the cylinder. Laying flat on his back with outstretched arms Avalon was promptly mobbed by his teammates only to have the floor cleared once more after the referees put 00.7 seconds back on the clock.

So, did the senior shooting guard think the shot was going in? Of course.

“You always gotta think they’re going in, but that’s a tough shot, so I was trying to make the shot first and draw the foul second,” said Avalon, who added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals to his tally on the night.

Avalon and Carlson were the only Mules to score in overtime with one bucket each. Likewise, they both scored 17 points to tie for the team lead. Avalon scored 11 of his points in the second half to put the Mules over the top but it was Carlson who earned Player of the Game honors after hitting one clutch shot after the other to keep Wahkiakum within striking distance all night long. In regulation Carlson knocked down a corner three-pointer with two minutes remaining to tie the game at 55-55 and he finished with a trio of three pointers on the night while Avalon knocked down four long range looks.

“At that point in the game your brain just basically shuts off and you just play,” Carlson explained. “I’ve got those instincts to get to the hoop when I need to, shoot it when I need to, and basically my brain just shut off and I just played the game. I didn’t think too much of it.”

However, it was Carlson’s flashing finishes at the hoop, including a drive and score with two minutes left in overtime to knot the game up at 57-57, that kept the Warriors honest and allowed the Mules to keep pace.

“Obviously he’s a guy who can shoot from the perimeter but he’s athletic enough and physical enough to go in and do those other things,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “And near the end of the game we definitely challenged him to go finish on those plays.”

In addition to his points Carlson also snatched four rebounds in the game, none of which was more important than his last board. With less than a minute remaining in the game Wahkiakum had come up with three stops on defense but had yet to grab the rebound needed to get back on offense. That’s when, with the ball ping-ponging around so many lunging arms, Carlson came hard charging from the other side of the court and hurled himself through the air. The junior Mule landed on top of the ball with more of a thud than a bounce and nearly rolled over with the ball for a traveling violation but Souvenir was able to call a quick timeout that set up Wahkiakum’s final possession and the heroics that ensued.

“I saw the ball and I just took flight,” Carlson said. “I don’t know. Like I said, my brain wasn’t working at that point in time.”

Trailing by one point after the first quarter the Mules were able to take a 31-30 lead into the locker room at halftime. With Caleb Bogart and Jett Favero leading the Warriors offense, Wahkiakum found itself in a different kind of ballgame than it had been expecting based on film sessions and scouting reports. Bogart led Cle Elum-Roslyn with nine points in the first half and finished with 13, while Favero put up a dozen points after halftime to finish with a game-high 20.

“We certainly weren’t expecting them to shoot that well from the perimeter, especially all game,” Souvenir said. “But in the end they didn’t hit the two that mattered at the end of regulation and in overtime that would have given them the lead.”

As the Mules debated whether to stick with their 2-3 zone or to go man-to-man the Warriors continued to hit the shots that mattered in order to keep the pressure on in the winner-to-Spokane, loser-out contest.

“We thought they couldn’t shoot and obviously they proved us wrong in the beginning,” Carlson said.

Titan Niemela came up big for Wahkiakum in the post throughout the game, notching a game-high six blocks to go with 11 points. Kyler Sause managed just four points for the Mules but was also tough down on the block, including a blocked shot at the rim coming down the stretch in overtime.

“(Sause) had some timely moments there where his length helped us,” Souvenir said. “He and Titan did some good things at the bottom of the zone.”

Wahkiakum point guard Jacob Johnson finished with nine points and five assists, while knocking down a buzzer-beat three-pointer to bring the first quarter to a close. After three quarters the Mules held a 47-43 lead which was their largest since a fleeting 31-26 edge late in the first half.

After successfully defending Cle Elum-Roslyn’s last second desperation heave and clinching a ticket to the 2B state tournament Round of 12 at the Spokane Arena, the Mules retreated to their locker room where they gave the coaching staff a water cooler bath in order to douse the flames of a heartburn inducing victory.

“It feels amazing. Ever since I was a little kid that’s always been my goal,” Avalon noted. “I’ve went to Spokane almost every year when I was little and I’ve played on that court one time and we lost on a shot like that my first time playing there. It’s the best feeling in the world right now to know we’re going back there one more time.”

The Mules will play the loser of Saturday’s contest between No. 6 Napavine and No. 3. Lake Roosevelt. Wahkiakum is plenty familiar with the Tigers after a season long slugfest in the Central 2B League but Lake Roosevelt is more of a mystery to the Mules. Not that the boys from Cathlamet were spending too much time worrying about the particulars on Friday night.

There was too much to celebrate.

“Now we get a chance to do it one more time. This was our goal; to end our season in Spokane so no matter what happens from here it’s going to be fun,” Souvenir said. “Either way, whatever matchup we have over there on Day 1 it’s not going to be easy, but we’ve got a chance and that’s all we can ask for.”

Wahkiakum will continue its run in the 2B state tournament at the Spokane Arena on March 1.