2B Girls Basketball: Winlock feels the pressure against Onalaska

WINLOCK – The Winlock Cardinals were stumped by the press in a 46-27 loss to the Loggers on Thursday.

The girls form Onalaska forced the Cardinals to turn the ball over 23 times in their Central 2B League basketball opener, including four consecutive possessions to end the first half.

Winlock coach Tori Nelson said part of the blame falls on her.

“I take the credit,” Nelson said. “We were not prepared for the press, we don’t even have a press break set up yet.”

The press flustered the Cardinals, causing errant and forced passes that the Loggers routinely turned into points on the other end of the floor.

“We just choked under the pressure,” Nelson said. “We did a lot of things that were out of character for us. We panicked, we turned on each other a little bit and we just couldn’t get into a rhythm.”

The Cardinals fell behind early as the Loggers used the press to their advantage. Onalaska had a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and expanded on it to take a 27-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.