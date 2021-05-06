2B Girls Basketball: Winlock feels the pressure against Onalaska

WINLOCK – The Winlock Cardinals were stumped by the press in a 46-27 loss to the Loggers on Thursday.
The girls form Onalaska forced the Cardinals to turn the ball over 23 times in their Central 2B League basketball opener, including four consecutive possessions to end the first half.
Winlock coach Tori Nelson said part of the blame falls on her.
“I take the credit,” Nelson said. “We were not prepared for the press, we don’t even have a press break set up yet.”
The press flustered the Cardinals, causing errant and forced passes that the Loggers routinely turned into points on the other end of the floor.
“We just choked under the pressure,” Nelson said. “We did a lot of things that were out of character for us. We panicked, we turned on each other a little bit and we just couldn’t get into a rhythm.”
The Cardinals fell behind early as the Loggers used the press to their advantage. Onalaska had a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and expanded on it to take a 27-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Winlock aimed to get back on track in the second half and tried to take back the momentum early in the third, but the turnovers reared their head again and made it difficult for the Cardinals to string together enough points to make a game of it.
Brooklyn Sandridge kept the Cardinals guessing all night as she was a threat to score from all over the floor for the Loggers to the tune of 17 points. Callie Lawrence played as a nice compliment to Sandridge and added 10 points of her own.
The duo of Sandridge and Lawrence also hounded the Cardinals in the back court and spearheaded their aggressive press in the early goings
As usual, the Winlock offense operated through Addison Hall, who led the Cardinals with 18 of their 27 points.
The Loggers keyed on Hall and slowed her down, which created problems and limited opportunities for the rest of the Winlock offense.
“When we can’t get Addison going things can get ugly,” Nelson said. “They put a small guard on her which I thought was a wise move. She got into her head a little bit.”
The turnovers and pressure also forced the Cardinals to move away from some of the tactics they prepared in practice.
“One thing that drives me crazy is when we work on an offense and then we do things that aren’t necessarily part of the offense,” Nelson said. “We try to go rogue and we’re not quite experienced enough to do that.”
The Cardinals had a clear height advantage over the Loggers, but didn’t have much success inside, something Nelson said they plan to change in the future with help from Madison Vigre.
“I think we probably have the best or one of the best post tandems in the league with Addison and Madison now. So we may have to put a little more on Madison’s shoulders to take some off of Addison, but I wholeheartedly believe that Addison will be a different player on Saturday.”
Vigre was the Cardinals’ second leading scorer with four points on the night. To go along with her 18 points, Hall added ten rebounds to notch a double-double.
Winlock (1-1) will take the floor again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Pe Ell.