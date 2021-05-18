Basketball back: Phase 3 allows Cowlitz County schools to host games

With Cowlitz County officially re-entering Phase 3 under the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Roadmap to Recovery guidelines, high school basketball is finally making its return to Cowlitz County.
The first local home games were scheduled to take place across the county Tuesday, and from Kelso and Longview to Kalama and Toutle Lake, high school gymnasiums welcomed opponents for the first time since sports shut down early last year.
“It’s going to be great. I’m glad our kids get to play at home,” Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn said. “I think they’re excited to play. We’ve got a brand new gym floor that we’re excited about them playing on. It’s good for our seniors to be able to get a couple of home games and to be able to get a senior night at home for our guys.”
With the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League changing its schedule to run winter and spring sports simultaneously, Kelso got its seasons on the hardwood started before everyone else. The two varsity Hilander squads have been playing games for just under a month now, but will finally get to host a home game.
“We’ve been road warriors for sure,” Coburn said
Down at the 2A level in Longview, the news couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
R.A. Long and Mark Morris both started their seasons two weeks ago, both playing all-road slates. Both schools had to adjust their schedules to take extra trips to Clark County, but now they’ll be able to play games on their own floors.
And as it happens, the first chance they’ll get to stay home will be the biggest matchup of the early season, when the boys teams face off against each other in the Civil War, at the Lumberdome on Wednesday.
“It’s great timing for it,” R.A. Long boys basketball coach Jeray Key said. “Hopefully it’ll benefit us a lot.”
The next day, it’ll be the girls’ turn, as the Lumberjills host the Monarchs on Thursday, and the day after that, the RAL boys will get to be back on their home floor against Fort Vancouver.
“It’s going to be a blast,” R.A. Long athletic director DeWayne McCabe said. “Plus, it’s the most-attended games of the season — the two Civil War games.”
With Cowlitz County in Phase 2, there was the distinct possibility that the matchups between two local schools — like the Civil War — would have to be played at a neutral site outside of the county. That almost happened for Mark Morris’ girls basketball matchup against Woodland, which was originally moved to Ridgefield before getting postponed, and there was a distinct possibility of playing Battles for Longview at Hockinson or Hudson’s Bay.
Instead, it’ll at the Lumberdome, and really, that’s one way of just two that it’s meant to be.
“Playing at R.A. Long without question is my favorite place to play a high school basketball game, other than our gym,” Mark Morris boys basketball coach Bill Bakamus said. “It has a great history, and our kids seem to embrace the atmosphere.”
McCabe said that there will still be limits on spectators due to COVID-19 regulations, with each player and cheerleader allowed two guests to keep the crowds down. So student sections will have to wait for another year to get back into the stands and scream at the other team. But for now, basketball being back in Longview and Cowlitz County will provide more than its fair share of excitement.
“We could play R.A. Long with no fans, we could play them in a shoebox,” Bakamus said. “It’s still going to be festive.”