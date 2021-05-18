Basketball back: Phase 3 allows Cowlitz County schools to host games

And as it happens, the first chance they’ll get to stay home will be the biggest matchup of the early season, when the boys teams face off against each other in the Civil War, at the Lumberdome on Wednesday.

“It’s great timing for it,” R.A. Long boys basketball coach Jeray Key said. “Hopefully it’ll benefit us a lot.”

The next day, it’ll be the girls’ turn, as the Lumberjills host the Monarchs on Thursday, and the day after that, the RAL boys will get to be back on their home floor against Fort Vancouver.

“It’s going to be a blast,” R.A. Long athletic director DeWayne McCabe said. “Plus, it’s the most-attended games of the season — the two Civil War games.”

With Cowlitz County in Phase 2, there was the distinct possibility that the matchups between two local schools — like the Civil War — would have to be played at a neutral site outside of the county. That almost happened for Mark Morris’ girls basketball matchup against Woodland, which was originally moved to Ridgefield before getting postponed, and there was a distinct possibility of playing Battles for Longview at Hockinson or Hudson’s Bay.

Instead, it’ll at the Lumberdome, and really, that’s one way of just two that it’s meant to be.