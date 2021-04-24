'Welcome to El Dub': Clatskanie baseball field takes on name of legendary coach

Even before it officially became Lester Wallace Field, with a capital "F", the diamond behind Clatskanie High School had long been Lester Wallace’s field.
“This was his baby,” Calven Shulda said.
Shulda, who played shortstop for Wallace at Clatskanie from 1997-99, was among a crowd of former players, friends, and family who came to both watch the Tigers’ doubleheader against Warrenton and see the diamond officially dedicated to the former Clatskanie coach, athletic director, and P.E. teacher.
Between games, the Tigers unfurled a banner bearing the field’s new moniker — Lester Wallace Field — down the right-field line, with current coach and athletic director Ryan Tompkins and Wallace saying a few words each to mark the occasion. They spoke to an audience off the field, behind the fence, in the shadow of the football stadium, and after the banner was hung out in left field, Wallace came back and spent the next half hour wading through a sea of well-wishers on hand for the quasi-reunion.
“I got to see a lot of people that I haven’t seen for a long time, so it was nice to talk to some people,” said Bryan Davis, an assistant coach who donned the Clatskanie red as a player for Wallace in the ‘80s. “Great turnout today.”
But to see Wallace’s true impact on the area, just look at who found there way to the ballpark from other schools.
Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe could have given his team a prolonged break in the dugout before warmups started for the second game of the day. Instead, the long-time Warriors coach — who himself was the master of ceremony when Wallace was inducted into the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008 — had his team line up opposite the Clatskanie players and take a knee while Wallace spoke.
“It was important for us to let Lester know how much everyone respects him outside this community,” Wolfe said. “He made North Coast baseball better, not just Clatskanie baseball. In today’s day and age, the only way we could show that was to be masked up, but present. I felt awfully happy that we could be here to share in that moment.”
The day even transcended bigger rivalries. Rainier alum Jeremiah Cameron, who called the balls and strikes behind the plate in the first game and worked as the field ump in the second, took a moment between games to climb halfway up the fence down the right-field line and give his own well-wishes to Wallace.
His father, long-time Rainier coach Rob Cameron, took the games and the ceremony in from the stands and reminisced about old contests against one another with the legendary Clatskanie coach. And he did it all wearing a Tigers cap.
“To get a Rainier coach to wear a Clatskanie hat, it means something about a guy,” Shulda said with a laugh. “That’s respect.”
The crowd was there to honor the man who poured hours, days, years into that field. Looking back across the diamond, at the signature hill in left field, at the towering trees shadowing the wall in left and center, Wallace could see history layering over itself, recalling how the space had looked and changed over the years.
“When we decided to build the school, we had this property, and it was cheaper to build it here than to purchase property some place else and build it there,” he said.
Before they broke ground to turn it into a high school diamond, it was called Horse Valley, with trees on all sides surrounding an open field of grass that flooded and turned into a swamp throughout the year. The Clatskanie football team used it as a practice field. In one corner, near that famous bank in left field, there was a smaller diamond for kids to play on.
Then the work began. Dirt was put down, dugouts were raised. A fence was put up in left field — shorter than anticipated, because a road to the school ended up being built about 20 feet further down the hill than originally intended — but center and right field were left wide open.
“It wouldn’t be uncommon to be down here seven days a week working on it,” Wallace said. “It became a passion, really. And I loved every second of it.”
It wasn’t just Wallace working by himself. He brought his players down after practice to pitch in. His wife, Billie, whom he called the “driving force” behind everything, put the roofs on the dugouts.
Then when the field was all ready to go in 1980, a herd of elk came in and destroyed everything.
So the project went back to square one, in a rebuild that took an additional three years. Wallace took advantage of the additional construction time to make some more changes, raising the whole surface by a couple of feet. At one point, they found a spring out in centerfield and had to dig a tunnel all the way to the third-base dugout to drain it.
“That’s really the driest part of the field, it’s always been that way,” Wallace said.
In 1983, the field was finally ready for its debut. Davis toed the rubber to start the first game, and later hit the first home run at the brand new field.
After all of the labor that went into it, the diamond really was Wallace’s baby. He treated it as such, and he expected his players to, as well.
“I had a rule that when we played, we never left here until we put it to bed,” he said. “Raked, smoothed out, we had a sprinkler behind home plate we’d turn on. That’s how the kids got involved too.
“It was real important for them to be a big part of it. Because then, they more or less owned it too.”
Maintaining that field wasn’t just something to do after practices and games, though. As the athletic director and P.E. teacher, Wallace was able to bend a few school rules for his players, and Shulda remembers spending his study hall periods out behind the building on the field, mowing the grass, plugging the field, and throwing down new dirt.
Changes continued to be made to the field over the following decades. Light stanchions were put up in 1991, overlooking the field like the towering trees and allowing for night games. The baselines between home plate and first and third bases went from being dirt to solid grass, and the area around home plate was changed to turf.
“We’ve made changes and improvements over the years,” Tompkins said. “But baseball fields are important to baseball teams. He put a lot of work into the field, that’s for sure.”
The field first ended up being named for Ron Puzey, the longtime teacher, coach, and athletic director at Clatskanie who passed away in 2019. Puzey himself often said it should have been named for Wallace instead, and now that it is, Puzey’s name will grace Clatskanie’s basketball gymnasium once winter sports get their chance to play.
And on Friday, the latest improvements to the field were made — a banner placed out in left field, and a sign on the back of the press box bearing Wallace’s picture and his nickname: “Welcome to the El Dub.”
Clatskanie did not fare well in the doubleheader, dropping both games by a combined score of 30-1. But with a roster featuring no varsity experience prior to this past week, Tompkins said his staff is more focused on building up experience, starting with basic fundamentals and plenty of baseball practices before they worry about game results. A good part of that centers around the history of the program, which became even more concrete Friday.
“We use anecdotes a lot,” he said. “There’s life lessons you learn from baseball and sports. You try to use experiences from your own life, and a lot of those experiences come from this field.”
With Davis on the Tigers' coaching staff, and his experience playing for Wallace, he passed down the golden rule of playing on the legendary coach’s field:
“It’s not about taking care of your own stuff first, it’s about picking the field up, making sure that the bases are put away, making sure you take care of the little stuff,” Davis said. “Lester was meticulous about the field. He took great care of the field. It was a big deal to them.”
So after the game ended, after Warrenton had packed up and vacated its dugout, after the fans and crowds for the reunion dispersed, after Clatskanie had done its postgame sprints and talked with Tompkins, after Wallace himself had left with Billie — he was headed out to go turkey hunting over the weekend — the Tigers had one more thing to do.
Like decades’ worth of Clatskanie ballplayers before them, they picked up the bases, armed themselves with rakes and brooms, and took care of Lester Wallace’s baby.