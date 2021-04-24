'Welcome to El Dub': Clatskanie baseball field takes on name of legendary coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then when the field was all ready to go in 1980, a herd of elk came in and destroyed everything.

So the project went back to square one, in a rebuild that took an additional three years. Wallace took advantage of the additional construction time to make some more changes, raising the whole surface by a couple of feet. At one point, they found a spring out in centerfield and had to dig a tunnel all the way to the third-base dugout to drain it.

“That’s really the driest part of the field, it’s always been that way,” Wallace said.

In 1983, the field was finally ready for its debut. Davis toed the rubber to start the first game, and later hit the first home run at the brand new field.

After all of the labor that went into it, the diamond really was Wallace’s baby. He treated it as such, and he expected his players to, as well.

“I had a rule that when we played, we never left here until we put it to bed,” he said. “Raked, smoothed out, we had a sprinkler behind home plate we’d turn on. That’s how the kids got involved too.

“It was real important for them to be a big part of it. Because then, they more or less owned it too.”